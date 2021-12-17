The phony attack on a minor television actor in Chicago revealed more than originally intended.
TV actor/con man Jussie Smollett has expressed “100 percent” confidence that his recent conviction in connection with staging a phony hate crime will be overturned on appeal.
But it’s hard to see how, given the overwhelming evidence of guilt, that will happen.
So, with just the sentencing hearing to go, this case is close to being over.
Make no mistake, it is not a major criminal case. But it is a major aggravation for the City of Chicago, which found itself the epicenter of a bogus and costly controversy that drew worldwide attention.
When authorities revealed the alleged race- and gay-based assault was nothing more than a charade orchestrated by Smollett, circumstances went from bad to worse.
Rather than try Smollett after her office initially charged him, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dismissed the case at the behest of influential Smollett backers.
Some might say Foxx’s action provided a valuable lesson into how Cook County politics and justice really work, but it’s impossible to applaud such a gross display of clout-based favoritism.
The criminal case, however, was resuscitated after a retired state appeals court justice, Sheila O’Brien, sought and won the court-ordered appointment of a special prosecutor.
Citing “unprecedented irregularities” that had taken place in Foxx’s office, Judge Michael Toomin authorized the appointment of special prosecutor Dan Webb. That was more than two years ago.
The rest is history. Webb filed criminal charges and won conviction on five of the six charges against Smollett. One juror told the news media the case against Smollett was so strong jurors felt they were “giving him a break” by only convicting him on five of six charges.
Smollett clearly perjured himself on the witness stand with his preposterous story of an early-morning attack after he stepped out to go to a convenience store. He said he fought off two well-prepared attackers, who spouted taunts and slurs at him while simultaneously professing support for then-President Donald Trump.
He also charged that they tried to pour bleach on him and put a rope around his neck.
Smollett’s story was undermined by, among other things, security camera video, and police eventually identified two Nigerian brothers who said Smollett hired them to carry out the faux assault.
Why would he do something so stupid and desperate? Beyond asserting that he craved the sympathy and attention he felt victimhood would provide, it’s impossible to say how he hoped to benefit from his fraud.
In terms of public sympathy, Smollett was correct. For a few days, he was celebrated as the latest symbol/victim of this country’s allegedly sick culture.
Major national media outlets and many important people, from President Biden and Vice President Harris on down, hopped on the Smollett victim bandwagon. Without expressing an iota of doubt or embracing a moment of caution, they denounced the non-existent evil supposedly visited upon Smollett.
Now, of course, they’re as silent as they previously were outspoken.
Why did they instinctively embrace a flawed claim without waiting for facts? Will they learn from their mistakes?
Probably not. The Smollett fiasco and all that went with it is a sign of these distressing times. Who needs facts when the narrative, however fraudulent, has such emotional appeal.