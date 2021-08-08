A combination of social pathologies is turning areas of our community into a free-fire zone.
Hails of bullets continue to rain down on a handful of Champaign County neighborhoods as the death toll climbs.
One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday when, presumably, more than one gunman shot up a house in west Urbana. The next day, there was a similar incident in Rantoul when a rival group of four young men apparently retaliated for the shooting the day before.
After a lengthy chase, they were arrested. One of the shooters was charged with using a handgun modified to fire like a machine gun to spray bullets that hit four houses.
What’s going on? When is it going to end?
Young criminals who care nothing about human life — either theirs or anyone else’s — are on a rampage. This has been going on for months now, young people targeting each other with no thought beyond moments of impulsive gunfire.
Because it’s mindless violence, there’s no reason to think it’s going to end until the gunmen have either killed each other off or been taken out of commission by the legal system. There’s a third unlikely option that somehow a sense of reason — there’s nothing to gain and plenty to lose — might prevail among the purveyors of this mayhem.
Although it’s no comfort, these shootings are not confined to our community. Many major cities across the country — Chicago, to name just one — are experiencing the same thing in far greater numbers.
Pretty much the same dynamics are in play in these incidents. They are perpetrated mostly by young gang members at odds with each other over personal or turf disputes. They display impulsive, erratic behavior and think little about the future.
They appear to be smitten by the images of gang life, posing with guns on their Facebook pages. They appear impervious to calls from leading members of their communities to put the guns away and embrace a law-abiding lifestyle.
They see friends and foes killed or injured in shootouts, and the only apparent thought that comes to their minds is engaging in more violent conduct that generates more casualties.
Even more depressing is that they have younger adherents ready to step up and join them.
What’s to be done about a social construct decades in the making, conduct that is sometimes subsidized by well-intentioned efforts and programs designed to curb this self-destructive behavior?
Some people might think otherwise, but there is no easy answer here. The lock-’em-all-up mindset is attractive but simplistic — it’s not easy to pursue wrongdoers when people are too fearful of retaliation or distrustful of authorities to testify.
Others suggest that more restrictive gun laws would solve the problem. But these shooters, who seem to have unlimited access to illegal guns, are already in violation of existing gun laws.
It seems clear, however, that police and neighborhood residents need to make the identification of wrongdoers and the confiscation of their weapons major priorities. Prosecution for gun-law violations must be certain, and punishment swift and severe.
The outbreak of violence has generated heavy criticism of public officials and police. People want quick action and positive results and seem to think that merely wanting one thing guarantees the other.
With violent, sociopathic lawbreakers running amok, this community is in the kind of mess that only time, determination and dedication can ameliorate.