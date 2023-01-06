Republicans’ circular firing squad is an embarrassment to the party and its supporters.
Circumstances can change in a flash, but the inability of U.S. House Republicans to elect a speaker is not a good look for a political party that needs to make a good impression on the public.
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, leader of the GOP last year when it was in the minority, has the overwhelming support of the new Republican majority to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker. But the party’s narrow majority — just five seats — is enough to give roughly 20 of its dissenters the leverage they need to bring the process of electing a speaker to a halt.
If they refuse to vote for McCarthy for the position, he can’t get the required majority. Without a speaker, the House cannot function.
What’s going on?
It’s hard to discern. The dissidents have no viable alternative speaker candidate. The group, which includes U.S. Rep. Mary Miller of Oakland, is driven by both legitimate grievances and silly resentments about how the House performs its legislative business.
But it’s not even clear that McCarthy, if he became speaker, could give them what they say they want.
The absence of a functioning House is no great loss — for now — from a substantive perspective. But the image of chaos and disorder alienates those who hoped a united GOP could provide effective leadership in Congress. The longer this foolish drama lasts, the more self-inflicted damage is done.
While Republicans feud, Democrats are reveling — as they should — over the GOP’s failures while the news media wallows — as it should — in them.
The GOP’s problem highlights the difficulty the party had in the 2022 midterm elections. Expected to take both the House and the Senate, its predicted “red tsunami” fizzled, at least in part because some candidates’ quality did not rise the level voters seek.
Instead of a strong House majority, the GOP took control by a five-vote margin. Democrats strengthened their narrow majority in the Senate by one vote.
The division of power means the Biden administration’s legislative agenda will go nowhere for two years, absent cooperation with Republicans. But instead of forming a united front that acts in a bipartisan but principled manner, the GOP is presenting a clown show.
The dysfunction resembles the party’s problem in Illinois, where some Republicans would rather lose than govern.
Rather than offer the country strong leadership, the House GOP is showing no leadership, which is no way to get ahead.