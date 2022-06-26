It’s just money, right? Wrong. There’s more to it that that.
A state audit focused on government spending was released last week. It revealed a massive loss of taxpayer money due to widespread disinterest and incompetence.
Ho-hum. So what else is new?
The lack of response by numbed taxpayers to another government fiasco is understandable. But Illinoisans really should pay attention to last week’s disclosure by the Illinois Auditor General’s office that the state lost $1.9 billion (yes, billion) to fraud out of the $3.6 billion in federal money allotted to the state.
In terms of mishandling assistance funds aided at helping the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, that’s impressive. Roughly half of the funds appropriated to Illinois went into the wrong pockets.
It’s a different story in terms of effective governance. This was not just error, but error on steroids.
Naturally, state officials refuse to take responsibility for their oversight of the special unemployment assistance program.
“Not our fault, San Andreas Fault,” they yell.
Actually, it’s not quite that bad. In a statement, the Pritzker administration pointed the finger at Trump administration rules for the problem. But problems are made to be solved, and if the Illinois Department of Unemployment Security discovered problem areas, it would have been wiser and less expensive to solve them instead of continuing to throw money out the window.
The administration, understandably, is in self-protection mode this election year. So it was no surprise that, as The Chicago Tribune reported, the governor’s public relations mavens “declined to make the head of the unemployment agency, Kristin Richards, available Thursday to answer questions” about this disaster.
This Illinois situation hardly scratched the national surface of the financial foolishness.
The Wall Street Journal, citing the U.S. Labor Department, reports that $163 billion out of the $873 billion unemployment insurance program was “spent in error.”
Wirepoints analysts say that “if proportionate to population,” Illinois’ share of the total would be $6.5 billion. So it’s very likely when auditors have reviewed the entire unemployment assistance program, not just a year of it, the fraud numbers will skyrocket.
No one should be surprised that this assistance program was a disaster. The signs were clear early on of a widespread bureaucratic disaster.
When the pandemic was at its high-water mark, there were many news reports about the legitimately unemployed who could not get the time of day from the unemployment security department. At the same time, fraudsters from all over the world — China, Nigeria and Russia — were lining up at the pay window and collecting big time.
They targeted the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that provided up to 39 weeks of benefits for those who had exhausted their regular benefits.
Using identification theft and “traditional fraud,” they pursued their ill-gotten gains in an “unprecedented” manner, auditors said.
What happens now? There will be some noise from legislators wanting to learn more about what happened and Republicans trying to publicize the administration’s fiasco.
Other than that, it’s hard to imagine much of anything else. The money is gone. Not only will none of the responsible parties be held accountable, they will be shielded from answering questions from news organizations.
The bureaucrats will forget about it as soon as possible, and the small percentage of the public paying attention to this outrage will eventually do the same.
It’s a more costly version of business as usual in Illinois, but it’s still business as usual.