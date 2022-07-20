Although piecemeal changes are being made to Illinois laws, and others are being considered, no one is calling for a comprehensive review of regulations.
Following up on a loophole exposed by the horrific July 4 parade shootings in Highland Park, the Illinois State Police has proclaimed an emergency rule permitting it to expand the use of “clear and present danger” reports.
Under the welcome rule that went into effect Friday, “clear and present danger” reports filed by local police now will be retained and used by state police in evaluating whether a person can obtain a state-issued Firearm Owner’s Identification Card.
In the Highland Park massacre where seven people were killed and dozens more were injured, accused murderer Robert Crimo was able to procure a FOID card even though local police in 2019 had made a “clear and present danger” report. The report was reviewed by a trooper, but at the time, Crimo had no pending FOID card application. Shortly thereafter, his clear-and-present-danger designation apparently was deleted from the state police system.
The clear-and-present-danger report is not enough to deny an applicant a FOID card, but it now can be used by authorities to flag potential problems.
The new rule still must be approved by the Legislature’s 11-member Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.
Lawmakers separately are building support for individual pieces of legislation in response to the Highland Park shootings. Two bills have been introduced in the House since the incident. One would prohibit a minor who attempts self-harm or harm to another from obtaining or maintaining a FOID card until the age of 24. The other would hold a parent or legal guardian who consents to a minor’s application for a FOID card criminally liable in cases like Crimo’s.
Another bill, introduced last winter, would ban assault weapons, .50-caliber rifles or .50-caliber cartridges in Illinois. That legislation has picked up 54 co-sponsors since the July 4 shootings.
Still, no state officials or law-enforcement authorities are calling for a comprehensive review of the kind of regulations and laws that could help avoid future mass shootings in Illinois. That kind of evaluation by a wide range of experts in law enforcement, the judicial system and the mental-health community undoubtedly would be valuable.