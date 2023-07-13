Unemployment officials put a high priority on sending out aid checks, but way too many went to the wrong people.
A June 2022 audit report revealed Illinois officials paid out roughly $2 billion in phony unemployment claims as part of the pandemic spending frenzy.
Now, a June 2023 audit reveals officials at the Illinois Department of Employment Security ignored their own long-standing rules in sending checks to virtually anyone who asked, whether they qualified or not.
This report is just the latest in a series of embarrassing revelations showing state administrators failing to do their jobs correctly. Whether it’s the departments of Employment Security, Veterans’ Affairs, Human Services or Children and Family Services, administrative failures are intolerably routine.
The Employment Security issues involve $3.6 billion in federal aid. That’s real money by anyone’s measure. But more than half of it went into the pockets of fraudsters who realized the depth of maladministration in place and rushed to take advantage of it.
Those in charge of this financial debacle, naturally, are trying to escape responsibility by engaging in finger-pointing.
Unemployment security officials last year blamed the Trump administration for rushing funds with lax certification rules governing how they should be distributed. This week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker suggested it was, at least partially, the fault of his predecessor.
But Legislative Inspector General Frank Mautino said if the state had used its own rules governing eligibility, problems could have been contained.
Part of the issue, undoubtedly, was the rush to render assistance to those who either were forced out or voluntarily left their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s another example of the high costs exacted by the questionable and lengthy shutdown of the economy arising out of the pandemic.
The inspector general was quoted as saying that payments went out to more than 11,000 people between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2022. But his investigators found no proof of whether the money went to those actually eligible.
Complaints proliferated about the Department of Employment Security during the pandemic. One common complaint was that those really in need had a hard time getting through the bureaucracy. The audit, of course, revealed that many of those who did get through weren’t eligible.
So it’s failure on both ends of the spectrum. Government certainly ought to do better. But it’s worth wondering if government in Illinois actually can do better.