Lawsuits show it’s difficult to put a dollar price on government incompetence.
With the coronavirus pandemic appearing to be in the rearview mirror — please, God, let it be so — people are moving into a new phase of this trial by virus — the pandemic hangover.
It’s coming in many different forms — ranging from entirely personal to painfully public.
The public aspect recently hit the front page with news stories about lawsuits filed against the state in connection with the deaths of more than 30 residents, beginning in November 2020, at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home.
This tragedy previously was cast as political, a case of Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointing an incompetent political associate — former legislator Linda Chapa LaVia — to run what was supposed to be a low-profile department.
Now the controversy has entered the legal realm, where families of pandemic victims are seeking compensation for what they contend were avoidable deaths of their loves ones.
The lawsuits were filed in the Illinois Court of Claims. News reports indicated lawyers for the 27 families who filed the lawsuits unsuccessfully sought to settle the cases.
The state’s reluctance to pay up is understandable. In the harsh parlance of tort law, it’s hardly a surprise that opposing lawyers were unable to agree on what the life of the average octogenarian is worth.
The families’ lawyers are seeking at least $100,000 per death.
That will be left to the court to work out. But it’s important to remember that half of the case — liability — already has been conceded.
“The state thoroughly investigated itself and basically convicted itself with the conclusion that there was rampant negligence that resulted in unnecessary deaths,” one family lawyer said.
The lawyer was referring to an inspector general’s report that detailed widespread mismanagement of the home’s pandemic response. It concluded the governor’s handpicked political choice to run the Veterans’ Affairs Department — meaning incompetent hack who knew nothing about her new duties — “abdicated” her role.
It also concluded that the home administrator was not only overburdened but “in over his skis” in attempting to ensure proper health protections were put in place.
As a result of that poor leadership, rank-and-file employees failed miserably. They placed home residents suffering from the coronavirus with residents who did not have it and improperly used protective gear.
Chapa La Via was ultimately dismissed by an embarrassed Pritzker. So was the administrator of the home.
It will never be known how many would have gotten sick and/or died if officials had responded in the proper manner. The coronavirus — especially dangerous to the elderly and frail — might have claimed victims no matter what precautionary steps were taken.
But that’s irrelevant. The state failed — almost willfully — to provide proper leadership.
That’s ironic, because when he was running for governor in 2018, Pritzker repeatedly blamed then-Gov. Bruce Rauner for an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a veterans’ home in Quincy that left 14 dead.
The state tried repeatedly — and failed repeatedly — to find and destroy the source of that bug. Ultimately, Democratic Attorney General Lisa Madigan let it be known that she was part of an investigation investigating whether to charge Rauner with a criminal offense related to the outbreak. Her successor dumped that politically motivated probe.
Now the worm has turned. It’s Pritzker and his team who are targets of the same types of accusations they made against Rauner.
Public-health issues don’t generally translate to the political realm. But they have here in the most unusual, costly and tragic sets of circumstances.