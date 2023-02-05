Hey buddy, can you spare us billions of dollars?
No one has ever accused Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot of being a shrinking violet.
She seems to court trouble going out of her way to attack those she perceives as her political opponents.
But Lightfoot recently topped her previous political performances by taking the statewide stage and urging the financially struggling state of Illinois to bail out underfunded municipal pension funds, including those in Chicago.
Chicago’s municipal pension funds are underfunded by roughly $34 billion, and that barely scratches the surface of the problem. A 2021 study by analysts at Wirepoints found that “more than half of Illinois’ largest cities have severely underfunded pension funds.”
“The results of our analysis confirms what Illinoisans already know: The local pension crisis is wreaking havoc on taxpayers, core city services, and government-worker retirement security. Complicating the situation is the fact that local officials can do little about the crisis. Local retirement costs are largely a consequence of the state’s top-down, one-size-fits-all mandates which prevent cities from actually solving their pension problems,” authors of the study concluded.
The “one-size-fits-all” claim refers to the governor’s and state legislators’ power to decide what local governments pay, a costly disconnect.
The problem, however, is not just benefits that are promised, but the contributions — or lack of them — made by local officials to various fire and police funds.
Contribution costs are outrageously high. Lightfoot complained that the city has contributed $1.3 billion to its funds over the past four years and can’t afford to maintain the necessary payment schedule.
To show the degree of the problem, it’s necessary to point out that Lightfoot ordered those contributions to avoid forcing the funds to start liquidating assets to meet their monthly obligations to retirees.
“It’s now time for municipalities across the state to get our due,” she said.
The problem, of course, is that the state also has substantial under-funding problems with its five pension funds — state employees, university employees, teachers, judges and legislators. They’re underfunded by roughly $140 billion, perhaps much more, depending on whether one uses public-sector or private-sector measures to address the issue.
This is not the first time a Chicago mayor raised this issue. Former Mayor Rahm Emanuel did as well. He was as unsuccessful as it’s likely that Lightfoot will be.
Why?
The state doesn’t have the money to bail out municipal funds, and it would have to raise taxes to do so.
Chicago civic leader Lawrence Msall suggested taxing retirement funds, levying sales taxes on professional services and eliminating the pension clause of the Illinois Constitution to begin to get a handle on the problems. But those ideas are about as popular as a skunk at a garden party.
What’s infuriating about the entire pension issue — state and municipal — is that public officials at all levels have ignored this problem for decades. They allowed what was once a manageable issue to become a financial time bomb that threatens massive destruction when it goes off. Given the passage of time, it will eventually go off.