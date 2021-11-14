Illinois’ tax revenues have dramatically increased. But questions about the state’s fiscal future abound.
Whatever the reason, whoever gets the credit, Illinois got some good news on the state budget front last week.
A growing economy has produced strong increases in tax revenues — primarily sales and income taxes — that are reducing the deficit stress on Illinois’ 2021-2022 budget.
It’s not time to start dancing in the streets. Illinois remains in dire financial straits. Nonetheless, the $1.7 billion increase of projected revenue is welcome.
The state intends to use the revenue to pay more than $900 million in backlogged bills and deposit $300 million in the state’s depleted rainy day fund.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said remaining additional revenues will increase his projected budget surplus from $88 million to $406 million.
That’s a questionable assertion given the array of budget tricks available to the masters of the complicated budget process. But revenue increases are welcome under any circumstances.
Despite the positive impact on the current state budget, Illinois faces budget deficits going forward. Pritzker’s Office of Management and Budget projects deficits of more than $400 million in 2022-23, $820 million in 2023-24, $1.1 billion in 2024-25, $903 million in 2025-26 and $600 million in 2026-27.
Those numbers, which represent a load of fiscal misery, explain why the governor constantly is looking for new revenues. Given the upcoming election year, it’s hard to imagine Pritzker will ask the legislature to raise the state’s 4.95 percent state income tax.
But if he’s re-elected, Pritzker will almost certainly ask legislators for a big increase, probably from 4.95 to roughly 7 percent. If he does so, Pritzker wouldn’t be the first governor to take that approach.
Of course, the future is not set in stone. The economy could continue to grow, generating the kind of revenue increases on display in the current budget year.
Or Illinois’ economy and that of the nation could fall back to what it was at the height of the coronavirus-inspired economic lockdowns that devastated people and businesses.
Then there is the issue of rising prices, particularly for energy and food. The news was filled with reports last week of price inflation — up 6 percent compared to a year ago — that could wreak havoc on all concerned.
Given those uncertainties, it’s hard to put too much stock in long-term projections and better to focus on the here, now and soon-to-be.
The good economic news was driven in Illinois — and elsewhere — by massive federal spending approved by Congress in response to the coronavirus slowdown.
Congress handed out billions of dollars in stimulus checks to individuals as well as local and state governments. The question now is what the effect will be when those funds are no longer available.
Perhaps that’s why the state’s budget office is reluctant to announce that continued strong growth is far from certain until life in Illinois has returned to the pre-pandemic norms.
“Though the economy at-large has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, the labor market has had inconsistent recovery with only a few periods of meaningful job growth. A full recovery is uncertain until the pandemic ends,” it said.