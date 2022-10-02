If county government is to run at peak efficiency, good people have to lead the way.
The Champaign County League of Women voters recently released a report that contains its recommendations for structural changes that it believes would improve the quality of county government.
One could quibble with some recommendations and the reasons for them. But it’s a credible report that deserves serious consideration on the question of how best county government should be organized.
For example, rather than have an elected countywide executive who oversees the county board, the league suggested it would be a more effective arrangement if countywide voters elected a chair who is a member of the board.
Another proposal calls for reducing the size of the 22-member county board — 11 districts with two members each — to something more like 15 single-member districts. The county board once had 54 members. Then it was cut to 27 and now 22. Is there a magic number?
Here’s another — eliminate the office of auditor and spread its functions to other county departments. The notion behind that suggestion is that although current Auditor George Danos is a certified public account, his predecessors have not been.
When it comes to lacks of credentials, one could say the same thing about the current county clerk or treasurer. Coroner Duane Northrup has worked hard to become a competent death investigator during his lengthy tenure. But he, too, came to the office with little more than a strong desire to learn on the job.
Structure, obviously, matters. But the status quo reflects, mostly, decisions made many decades ago that remain in place because it’s so difficult and time-consuming to make changes that require voter consent.
More important, however, is that structure pales in comparison to three other factors not currently in place.
It’s important in the two-party system that there be competitive elections that force the parties to put qualified candidates on the ballot. At the same time, voters have to be responsible enough to understand that a candidate’s ability to perform in elective office is far more important than the party label they run under.
Frankly, who cares if the auditor is a Democrat or a Republican? Or the sheriff, treasurer, state’s attorney, clerk or circuit clerk? These are administrative offices assigned specific statutory duties, and the only measure by which they should be judged is their performance.
Can they do the job? Do they understand they’re obligated to act in the public interest? Do they agree that politics ends when the election is over and the votes have been counted?
For decades Champaign County was, mostly, solid Republican turf. Now the worm has turned, and it’s the Democrats whose growing numbers have made them the majority party.
But Democrats now are making the same mistake that Republicans did then.
They, too often, are more interested in turning county government into a private club with personal friendships and political alliances carrying more weight than qualifications.
Some of that is unavoidable because it’s impossible to separate politics from politics. But good leaders recognize that good government is, in fact, good politics and vice versa.
If county government is to be improved, it’s far more important to have strong party leaders who want the best people seeking office, honest, hardworking candidates determined to excel if elected and discerning voters willing to reward effective officeholders and punish the indolent one, no matter what their party label.
Until those goals are achieved — and they’ll be tough nuts to crack — the structure of county government will be little more than a point of discussion, not positive and permanent change.