Is social media anti-social?
The U.S. surgeon general last week issued a warning to the nation’s parents — one that some will find glaringly obvious and others something of a mystery.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned parents of the risks social media poses to their children and urged them to oversee their exposure to this relatively new social phenomenon.
Conceding the effects of social media are not fully determined or known, Murthy suggested parental action is necessary because the stakes are high.
He said “there are ample indicators that social media” poses a “profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents.”
The content everyone can view on social media, of course, runs the gamut.
The threat to children, apparently, is that what they view — whether positive or perverse — has an outsized impact on the inexperienced and immature.
“In early adolescence, when identities and sense of self-worth are forming, brain development is especially susceptible to social pressures, peer opinions and peer comparison,” Murthy said.
The issue is, what are parents to do if they wish to be both responsible and reasonable in setting socia-media viewing boundaries for their impressionable kids?
One can only imagine the pushback they’ll get from resentful children, many of whom will view parental concerns as more evidence that their parents are irredeemably square. Indeed, one can already hear the eye-rolling.
A New York Times article on the issue noted that the surgeon general’s only real tool on this issue is the bully pulpit — issuing a clarion call in the hope parents take action.
It’s pretty clear, just from general observation, that far too many people of all ages spend too much time with their noses stuck in their smartphones. Whether they’re texting, checking emails, talking or scrolling through social-media platforms, it comes across as a grotesque waste of time.
Who really wants to live online? The answer is clear — too many people.
Adults, of course, can make their own decisions — good or bad. But parents have a responsibility to guide the children’s decision-making in a healthy way.
The surgeon general suggested that mealtimes and family gatherings ought to be free of electronic devices. Why not a little healthy human interaction rather than scrolling through the online dreamland?
Murphy also suggested parents and children agree on a “family media plan,” one that sets mutually acceptable rules for screen time.
The social-media issue may be negligible to some. But it’s a tough one because more is unknown than known about its effects.
Like much technological advancement, social media is both a positive and a negative. It all depends on how it is used.
Young people lack the sophistication to make healthy decisions because they are — well — immature, impressionable and prone to misjudgment.
The combination of those issues and a phenomenon that Murthy said “fundamentally changes how children perceive themselves” has created an “urgent public-health issue.”
Those words should be taken seriously. Life is for living, not for scrolling endlessly through often-vacuous social-media sites. Parents, take heed.