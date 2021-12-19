With national debt and budget deficits rising to alarming levels, this is the last time to be talking about reducing federal income taxes.
Relations between the president of the United States and Congress, generally speaking, are always tense. That’s owing to the inevitable friction between these two separate and co-equal branches of government when it comes to policymaking.
That’s one reason why so much public attention has been directed to President Biden’s controversial “Build Back Better” legislation. Estimated to cost anywhere from $1.75 trillion to $4.6 trillion over 10 years, proponents tout the proposal as a boon to lower- and middle-class families.
But that’s not completely accurate. One of the bill’s most significant provisions — the “SALT cap deduction” — has nothing to do with helping those on the lower and middle end of the income scale
The SALT acronym refers to the state and local tax deduction, the proposed modification of which can be partly attributed to the legislation’s eye-popping costs to taxpayers.
The dispute over SALT is about whether to give a huge tax cut to the nation’s highest income earners.
The Tax Foundation said the proposal would “primarily benefit higher-earning tax filers, with repeal of the SALT cap increasing the after-tax income of the top 1 percent by about 2.8 percent; the bottom 80 percent would see minimal benefits.”
Why would the wealthy almost exclusively benefit? High-income earners, generally speaking, itemize deductions on their federal income taxes. The overwhelming number of taxpayers take the standard deduction.
Until 2017, there was no limit on itemized deductions. But in exchange for substantially increasing the standard deduction, Congress limited the SALT itemized deduction to $10,000.
Governors and U.S. senators from high-tax states — Illinois, California and New York — expressed vehement opposition to the tradeoff. First, they were angry on behalf of wealthy constituents who didn’t like losing valuable deductions. Second, they knew it would be more difficult to raise state income taxes if taxpayers could no longer write off all their state and local property taxes from their federal income tax.
Critics — Sen. Richard Durbin and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, to name just two — also raised the fairness issue, arguing it’s unfair to pay a tax (federal) on a tax (state).
They have a point, but their argument is one of convenience. If Pritzker and Durbin were sincere about “fairness,” they’d advocate allowing Illinoisans to write their federal income tax off from their state income tax. That they will never do because it would cost Illinois revenue.
There are multiple proposals under consideration. Some want to raise the deduction from $10,000 to $80,000. Some want to do away with it all together. Some see no need to do away with the 2017 tradeoff that brought more balance to the tax code in order to benefit the nation’s wealthiest people.
Make no mistake about it — this is a costly proposal that Biden and most Senate Democrats are backing. Full repeal of the deduction would cost the federal government an estimated $380 billion through 2025, according to the Tax Foundation.
That’s a lot of revenue to lose just to ensure that the rich get richer. Congress would do well to ditch the planned tax cut as unnecessary and unaffordable.