Champaign city officials have created a problem for themselves, one that will continue to grow unless they demonstrate they mean what they say.
On June 30, city officials issued a statement that, among other things, pointed out that it is “unlawful for an individual to deface public or private property with graffiti.”
It was, shall we say, a blinding glimpse of the obvious.
Two weeks later, a group of vandals defaced the city’s police department with chalk and paint that included expressions of racial animus toward the police chief and hostility toward police.
There was no police response to the vandals while they were defacing public property, and there has been no meaningful response to it since then with one exception.
City officials, including police Chief Anthony Cobb, put out statements indicating they will not tolerate such behavior.
But they’ve already tolerated it and are continuing to do so. So why should the perpetrators of these acts have any concern about consequences in the future when there have been none in the past?
As if to demonstrate that point, the organizer of this vandalism spree — Rita Conerly — issued a statement to The News-Gazette in which she said her group “will not apologize for our mission.”
She acknowledged that an aspect of the vandalism crossed “into negative territory we do not condone.”
That was a reference to racist graffiti aimed at Chief Cobb, denounced by Conerly’s group — the Champaign County Anti-Racist Coalition.
Conerly’s statement showed no concerns about consequences, taking credit for and explaining why her group’s behavior is necessary and will continue.
That’s what happens when actions are completely divorced from consequences, as they have been here.
If city officials think appeasing criminal behavior with supine restraint will deter future misconduct, they’re living in a dreamland.
No one, of course, is talking about trying to discourage legitimate political protest.
Those with grievances have an absolute right to express themselves, and thank God they do. It’s part of the American tradition.
But protest that devolves into lawlessness cannot be tolerated. It’s bad for everyone, including those who violate the law in the pursuit of some sort of political goal.
After all, if Conerly’s group concludes the rules don’t apply to them, who’s to say another group might not reach a similar conclusion? And another after that?
The result, of course, would be chaos.
The situation is not too late to be saved. Chief Cobb’s officers should have no trouble identifying those responsible for the vandalism spree at the police station, and the state’s attorney’s office can file charges.
All that’s necessary is the will to enforce laws that apply to everyone. Of course, that’s the problem — lack of will to hold wrongdoers accountable.