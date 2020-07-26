Abuse that was predicted has not come to pass.
Anyone remember the screaming, crying and gnashing of teeth that took place in 2014-15, when Urbana city officials were considering a request to acquire Tasers for the police department?
Probably not. Time passes. But it was quite a show.
When not arguing that acquiring Tasers would bring the world to an end, critics ranging from the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and various citizens who included a crying child were denouncing them as a new torture tool police intended to visit upon the citizenry.
Some of their concerns were legitimate, but the critics vastly overplayed their hand. Their hysteria was simply over the top.
Then-Mayor Laurel Prussing and a council majority saw the issue through to the end, listening patiently to objectors but ultimately acceding to then-Chief Pat Connolly’s request.
That history is worthy of review because the city’s Civilian Police Review Board last week reviewed a five-year summary of Taser use by police.
Were officers running roughshod, as was predicted, and lighting up anyone who looked at them cross-eyed? Hardly.
Urbana officers have used a Taser to bring a resisting suspect under control on three occasions. They’ve displayed them 40 times, meaning they were prepared to use one but did not need to do so.
Most revealing, on a number of occasions, suspects stopped resisting when they realized officers had and were prepared to use a Taser.
Tasers are not to be trifled with. They fire two darts that deliver a powerful electrical jolt that temporarily incapacitates someone. Any officer who is armed with a Taser has to submit to being shot themselves, a training tool designed to teach officers just what’s involved.
They are, counter-intuitively, designed to reduce violent interactions between police and resisting suspects. Armed with a Taser, an officer does not have to fight with a suspect or use his baton to force a suspect to stop resisting.
Conversely, suspects who might otherwise resist often see the futility of going up against a Taser.
If all goes as planned, neither officers nor suspects are exposed to injury.
People, of course, are free to disagree with whether officers should have access to Tasers.
But in the case of Urbana, the evidence is crystal clear. The over-the-top critics were wrong in their characterizations of Tasers as a new city torture tool. The numbers show that officers, acting under a disciplined approach implemented by their commanders, have handled this issue with great care.
At the same time, police commanders oversee Taser use, so, too, have the city’s elected officials. Asked about it a few weeks ago, Mayor Diane Marlin had the numbers right at her fingertips.
That’s good. Oversight is required. Accountability is a must.
Responsibility ought never be diminished. But responsibility goes both ways. Taser critics making groundless accusations were irresponsibly wrong five years ago. Remember that the next time — and there will be a next time — the usual suspects begin another round of fear-mongering.