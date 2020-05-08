The coronavirus is taking its toll on people’s collective judgment.
When the temperature heats up, so do people’s emotions. That’s just a reality of life. How people respond to pressure, particularly when they’re subject to public scrutiny, says a lot about their character and professionalism.
That’s why recent exchanges between public officials on the opposite sides of the coronavirus pandemic and response to it are both interesting and revealingly unimpressive.
When public officials give orders, they expect them to be carried out. The higher ranking the order-givers are, the more demanding they become.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has decreed that city residents who decide not to stay at home must maintain social distancing. But in a free society, people have minds of their own. That’s why a group of young men, as they are wont to do, decided to play basketball last weekend in Chicago. In fact, they were probably just one of a number of groups playing basketball that weekend all over the city and state.
Just by chance, Lightfoot spotted one of the groups playing ball and demanded they break it up. She also issued threats about what would happen if members of the public continue to defy her.
“We will shut you down, we will cite you, and if we have to, we will arrest you,” Lightfoot said. “Don’t make us treat you like a criminal, but if you act like a criminal and you violate the law and refuse to do what’s necessary to save lives in the middle of a pandemic, we will take you to jail, period.”
Lightfoot’s statement was not only intemperate, particularly so for a veteran lawyer, but nonsensical.
She’s going to treat those who defy her by playing basketball “like a criminal” and put them in jail?
Let’s think about that for a moment. Inmate advocates are pressing jail and prison officials all over the state to summarily release inmates because, they contend, facilities intended for holding lawbreakers are perfect breeding grounds for the coronavirus. Prisons and jails are so unhealthy, the advocates say, that keeping inmates in jails and prisons poses an illegal threat to their collective health.
That argument has prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to release roughly 4,000 inmates convicted of a variety of serious felony offenses, including murder, from prisons in Illinois.
Now Lightfoot threatens to fill the jails with basketball players and other equally dangerous members of society? That’s not the kind of thinking that’s going to win public respect.
Then there’s Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell, who has a bad habit of going ballistic when the Illinois Department of Employment Security is slow in handling claims for unemployment compensation.
“Because you’re my friend, I’ll be brutally honest with you: get a life,” Mitchell texted to state Rep. Grant Werhli, R-Naperville.
It’s good they are friends. Otherwise, Mitchell, a lawyer, might have responded as he did to another legislator, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, in connection with a confrontation between Manley and a Illinois Department of Public Health employee about medical care for prisoners.
Mitchell took a combustible situation and decided it needed a little gasoline. He texted Manley, telling her that if she spoke harshly to the employee again, “I will burn their house to the ground ... the entire (expletive) house.”
That kind of language is improper for a high-ranking state official. It also was a mistake for Pritzker’s press secretary to minimize it by portraying Mitchell as the hero of the exchange in which he made a clear threat of violence.
“He was standing up for a public health employee who was berated for working to ensure prisoners were getting health care,” Jordan Abudayyeh said.
One, of course, can respond in anger in the heat of the moment. But Mitchell’s outburst was over the top.
People recognize that public officials are human, subject to error like the rest of us. But Pritzker and his brain trust need to realize that his aides are the governor’s representatives and as such ought to be held to a higher standard of behavior than that Mitchell displayed.