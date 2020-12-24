There’s no reason why the much-needed $900 billion pandemic relief package couldn’t have been passed weeks ago, possibly saving some small businesses and certainly giving an emotional respite to millions.
Even when Congress does the right thing — which it did with the passage of the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package — it’s difficult to offer much praise. It should have been done long ago and the delay is inexcusable. There was ample evidence that businesses were failing, individuals were struggling with finances, urban transit systems were in deep trouble, and school districts, universities and colleges needed help with their extra expenses.
But Congress dithered and probably would have kept dithering but for the desire to get out of Washington for the holidays.
As big as this package is, more aid from the federal government could be coming later this winter.
Democrats pledged to keep pushing for direct relief to local and state governments, something that might have a better chance with Joe Biden in the White House. In the city of Champaign, for example, officials estimate the revenue is down about 12 percent from what had been projected a year ago. Expenses have been trimmed, but making up an estimated $10 million revenue loss is daunting. And everyone is familiar with how the pandemic has compounded Illinois’ deep fiscal wounds.
The trillions of dollars the federal government has committed to pandemic relief will worsen the federal debt, but big spending is warranted in this kind of fiscal and societal crisis. Ideally, the bounceback once the cornonavirus is conquered and the economy is roaring anew will put a dent into the debt.
The most welcome part of the new relief package is the $284 billion to businesses to help keep employees on the payroll. Congressional leaders contend the aid this time is more precisely targeted to small and minority-owned businesses, groups that were severely shortchanged in the first round of Paycheck Protection Program payments.
There’s also $15 billion for theaters and live entertainment venues, businesses and organizations that in most cases have been forced to shut down outright. We hope that, like the case above, provisions are being made to support small theater groups and clubs that enrich our communities.
Perhaps most important to the greatest number of people is the $600-per-person payment going to individuals making up to $75,000 a year. But Congress should have been more generous with the $300-per-week bonus jobless benefit to unemployed workers. And the program is good only for 11 weeks. No one believes relief will be needed only for that long.
This agreement might not have happened if it hadn’t been for the bipartisan group known as the Problem Solvers Caucus that pushed congressional leaders to end the gridlock and deliver needed relief. That group of about 50 House members was the propellant the nation needed. If any praise is due, it should go to them.