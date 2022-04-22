Is there life for University of Illinois hoopheads after Kofi?
The sun will come up tomorrow. But that’s not to say it won’t be followed by endless dark, rainy days further deflated by the loss of one of the great big men in college basketball history and memories of what might have been if All-American Kofi Cockburn had stayed just one more year.
Yes, after twice deciding to return to the UI to play basketball, Kofi Cockburn announced this week that he’s decided the third time would not be the charm, that he will enter the NBA draft in pursuit of a professional career.
Good luck to him. After all the thrills that filled his three years on the Fighting Illini, he deserves fans’ best wishes.
The big question after Cockburn’s announcement, of course, is what’s next.
Everyone knows the college basketball landscape has dramatically shifted — that what was for decades ain’t no more.
Good players on high-profile Division I teams all across the country are entering the transfer portal or taking their chances in the NBA draft.
The UI is losing at least four starters to graduation or the draft and another three (so far) to the portal. Questions abound about those current team members who have yet to decide what paths they will choose.
But just as there are those leaving, so, too, are others coming in.
Illini coach Brad Underwood has attracted four highly touted freshmen, has a transfer center from Baylor coming off a redshirt season and no doubt plans to attract more talent from the portal.
Good players also are coming back, just not the one — Cockburn — that fans wanted most.
Cockburn was terrific while he lasted. Just think of all the thrilling games the UI played over the past three seasons. When Underwood described Cockburn as the “greatest center” in UI history, he wasn’t exaggerating.
Cockburn was so dominant that it took multiple defenders committing multiple fouls to try to stop him. Sometimes — thanks to remarkable forbearance from referees — they succeeded. But Cockburn’s string of double-doubles — points and rebounds — revealed the extent to which he dominated the game.
To say he was instrumental to the UI’s recent success on the hardwood barely scratches the surface of his contributions to team success.
But nothing lasts forever. Fans can be grateful Kofi led the Illini to three winning seasons. Great players like him — he was truly unique — do not come along very often.