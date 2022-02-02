While the rest of the Republican Party wants to make this year’s midterm elections about real-life conditions in the United States,
Donald Trump still wants it to be about him and his riotous supporters.
It’s tough being Donald Trump, or so he grouses. The rioters he called to Washington, D.C., last January are being made to pay the price for their ugly, un-American and unprecedented invasion of the U.S. Capitol. The man he made vice president refused to, in Trump’s own words, “change the outcome” of the legitimate 2020 presidential election.
And now, finally, some Republican leaders are indicating they’ve had enough of the former president’s constant and misguided griping about how he is a victim. Some Republicans on the fringe — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for example — happily stand by Trump and cheer on his pledge to pardon some of the Jan. 6 rioters.
But others, from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, threw cold water on Trump’s foolish assertion that the Jan. 6 rioters “are being treated so unfairly.”
For the most part, they aren’t. More than 700 people have been charged, and the vast majority have been free while their cases await resolution. Among those who have been sentenced, most have received probation, home confinement or short jail sentences. About 80 of those facing the stiffest and most serious charges — conspiracy, sedition or assaulting police officers — have been held in custody for more than a year. There’s no understating the violence and the threat to the government those marauding Trump supporters posed.
“I don’t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was OK,” Graham said, using a mild verb for the violence that went on. “I don’t want to do anything that would make this more likely in the future.”
Sununu said “the folks that were part of the riots and the assault on the U.S. Capitol have to be held accountable. There’s a rule of law.”
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican who serves as a North Star for never-Trumpers, noted that the ex-president’s admission-by-Twitter that Vice President Mike Pence “could have overturned the election” was a sign that Trump had no remorse over the Jan. 6 violence and would do it all over again if given the chance.
And retiring central Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger insisted that Republican leaders had to show the courage to “pick a side” between Trump and fidelity to the Constitution.
“There is no middle on defending our nation anymore,” Kinzinger said.
Indeed, polling shows that Republican voters are cooling on Trump and may be ready to move on to candidates and leaders campaigning on more traditional and fundamental GOP values such as public safety, fiscal conservatism and fair trade. The Biden administration’s failures and the state of the economy are strong, winning arguments for Republicans.
The sooner the divider-in-chief is gone as the titular head of the Republican Party, the better it is for the GOP, and for the entire nation.