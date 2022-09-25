Corruption of political figures in the state is as unrelenting as it is depressing.
Another member of the Illinois Senate was charged criminally last week. What’s that now — five of them plus another six current or former members of the Illinois House either convicted or awaiting trial on corruption charges?
That august group includes former House Speaker Michael Madigan, who for decades shaped public policy in Illinois.
This time it was state Sen. Emil Jones III, D-Chicago. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he succeeded his father — former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones — when the senior Jones decided to retire on his fat legislative pension.
It’s part of the political process by which fathers hand down cushy public positions to their progeny, an unsavory political tradition that extends beyond Illinois’ borders.
The younger Jones was charged in a criminal information filed in federal court. That approach — rather than a formal indictment — generally foreshadows a negotiated guilty plea to the charges filed, but he entered a not guilty plea.
He’s charged with taking $5,000 to limit any studies of the effectiveness of red-light cameras to within the city of Chicago rather than in outlying areas where his patron, red-light-camera company Safespeed, did the bulk of its business. He also is charged with lying to FBI agents.
It’s no accident that agents paid their visit on the same day the feds raided the home and office of another corrupt member of the state Senate — the late Martin Sandoval.
Working undercover for the government was Safespeed executive Omar Maani.
The Jones charges are part of another mammoth corruption case that’s limited to Cook County and involves bribes to connected politicos and corrupt public officials to arrange the placement of red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections.
These cameras have little to do with enhancing public safety and everything to do with generating revenues from motorists cited for rolling rather than complete stops.
This whole thing is a scam within a scam. Motorists are scammed with bogus traffic citations while taxpayers are scammed when their elected officials take bribes to bring red-light cameras to their local communities.
This whole business is awash in corruption, although most of the publicity has been limited to Cook County because that’s where the red-light cameras are.
It’s unclear whether there is a link between the Jones and Sandoval cases. Before his death from the coronavirus, Sandoval had pleaded guilty and was cooperating with prosecutors in connection with that and other pending investigations.
In addition to Jones, other senators charged and/or convicted include Sandoval, Terry Link of Waukegan, Annazette Collins of Chicago and Tom Cullerton of Villa Park.
Current or former House members convicted or awaiting trial are Madigan, Mike McClain of Quincy and Derrick Smith, Connie Howard, Luis Arroyo and Eddie Acevedo, all of Chicago.
If it wasn’t clear before, it’s inarguable now that Illinois’ and Chicago’s reputation for political corruption is well deserved.
These people are simply doing what comes naturally to them and so many others who profess to be selfless public servants.
Serving in public office is a money-making enterprise that opens up all kinds of legal and illegal means of self-enrichment, whether it’s the sleazy practice of acting as lobbyists while holding office or taking bribes to pass legislation that will enrich others.
The people of Illinois are simultaneously tired of and resigned to it.