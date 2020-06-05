What happens when the economy grinds to a halt?
A legislative commission this week released its monthly state revenues, and it was the usual dreary stuff.
Times are hard, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic and the social and economic lockdown put in place to limit the spread of the virus.
But it wasn’t just revenue numbers that demonstrated how much life has changed for the worse since Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lockdown began in March.
People’s lives and daily habits have been crushed, and where and when it will end, no one can say with confidence.
But here are a few measures of life as it was once known.
The worse, obviously, related to people’s ability to take care of themselves and their families.
“In February, Illinois’ unemployment rate was even better than the U.S. as a whole at 3.4 percent. The rate increased to 4.2 percent in March. In April, the unemployment rate jumped to 16.4 percent,” said analysts at the state Commission on Legislative Forecasting and Accountability.
Behind that last disastrous statistic are human lives: “Approximately 785,000 fewer people had jobs in Illinois in April versus February,” according to the commission, which speculated that number will “worsen in May.”
The lockdown, generally speaking, meant there were few places to go and even less to do.
As a consequence, driving “was down over
60 percent for the State of Illinois and the City
of Chicago and remaining about 40 percent to
50 percent down through most of April in both the U.S. and Illinois.”
The commission said driving since then “has increased steadily and has basically returned to the level seen prior to the outbreak.”
That statement supports the notion that people in Illinois have had all they can stand of Pritzker’s lockdown and are no longer hunkering down at home.
Finally, there are what the commission
called “huge declines in economic activity,” reflected by collapses in restaurant reservations, hotel occupancies, retail sales, auto sales and clothing sales.
The human cost of this suspension of daily life is incalculable. The cost to the state, in terms of its ability to fund important public services, was a decline in tax revenue of roughly $340 million in May 2020 as compared with May 2019.
Illinois now is in Phase 3 of the governor’s five-phase schedule for returning life to normal, an advance that represents a semblance of a return.
The official end of this lockdown ordeal, unfortunately, is not in sight, the governor having conditioned it on either a cure or a vaccine for the virus.
When and if that ever comes, there will be a grim accounting of what’s transpired and at what cost.
This week’s commission report represents just a drop in the lockdown bucket.