Churches in Illinois are now free to conduct religious services as they see fit.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, facing religious-freedom-related litigation on multiple fronts, has thrown in the towel in his effort to discourage and/or limit the ability of church-goers to attend services.
Of course, he didn’t put it that way, adopting circumlocution to avoid the issue. But Pritzker’s lawyers acknowledged the obvious in a legal filing before the U.S. Supreme Court that said, as of May 29, “religious gatherings will no longer be subject to mandatory restrictions.”
Pritzker’s last restriction to fall was the 10-person limit he put on attendance at church services. That concession drove a stake into the heart of his effort to bar services conducted outdoors each week by Champaign’s Jesus House Restoration Ministry, a combination religious/social service organization that was hit with a Pritzker shutdown order.
The ministry, like other churches in Illinois, complained that Pritzker’s rules unconstitutionally infringed on their freedom of religion. Pritzker’s lawyers faced and missed a midnight Thursday deadline, failing to respond to a lawsuit the ministry filed at the federal courthouse in Urbana.
Pritzker’s steady retreat on the series of restrictions on attending religious services reflects the pushback by people across Illinois who have had it with the social and economic lockdown he put in place in March to control the spread of the coronavirus.
While residents across Illinois’ 102 counties initially were willing to accede to Pritzker’s one-size-fits-all rules, it has become increasingly restive as the lockdown dragged on and different areas of the state were affected in different ways by the virus.
As a consequence, Pritzker announced that he was dividing the state into four regions and establishing five phases of progress toward ending the lockdown. But that rigid approach also drew critics, including county sheriffs who have announced their refusal to enforce lockdown rules on their residents.
The sheriff of DuPage County memorably announced his refusal to enforce Pritzker’s rules by stating that he and his officers were “not storm troopers.”
Pritzker, of course, did what politicians usually do when they realize they are out-of-step with public opinion — he changed his approach while insisting that he wasn’t doing anything he hadn’t intended to do all along.
His purported modifications of the rules came as Illinois entered Phase 3 of Pritzker’s transition plan that permits a wider, but still restricted, range of business openings. He disclosed that the Illinois Department of Public Health has issued “COVID-19 guidance for places of worship and providers of religious services” that identify the best safety practices for limiting the spread of the virus.
“Recognizing the centrality of worship in many people’s lives and the spiritual and emotional value of prayer, community, and faith, this guidance provides recommendations for places of worship that choose to resume or expand in-person activities, and for those that do not,” the state health department said.
With churches now free to set out their own rules on how they do their business, what’s next?
Rules on restaurant openings remain restricted, although not necessarily followed. State Rep. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said Friday that “most of the restaurants in Douglas County are open now.” That’s another county where the sheriff has announced he will not enforce Pritzker’s lockdown rules.
It was, of course, only a matter of time before the public would start to rebel. How could it not in the face of rules that allow four members of the same family to drive to a local tennis court but bar them from playing doubles tennis?
It’s simply impossible for the state to dictate the behavior of 12.5 million people, although Pritzker has done his best to do so.
At this stage of the economy-wrecking lockdown, it’s far better to warn people of the public-health danger posed by the virus and urge them to act in their own best interests. That’s what local churches can be expected to do, even if they all don’t do the same things.