Pity the world’s athletes who have been training for years to participate in the 2022 Beijing Games.
They seem fated for a mostly joyless, sequestered experience deprived of much human interaction.
The mascot for the 2022 Beijing Olympics is an animated panda bear, but it might as well be a robot. That’s how lifeless the Winter Games, beginning Feb. 4, will be for the thousands of participants from around the world.
Foreign spectators had already been banned from attending the Olympics, and earlier this week, the Beijing organizing committee decreed that most Chinese would be barred as well. The committee cited the threat of the omicron COVID-19 variant that only recently had been detected in Beijing. The variant broke through an extraordinary protective “bubble” that has included a ban on travel into the Chinese capital. One Chinese official suggested, apparently in all seriousness, that the bubble had been pierced by a letter mailed from Toronto.
Meanwhile, the about 3,000 athletes expected to compete at the Games will be cloistered in their own bubble, forced to stay within a “closed-loop management system” from the day they arrive for the Games to the moment they depart. They’ll eat, sleep, work out and compete within the “management system.”
Those who already have arrived for the Games say their buses had police escorts from the airport to the bubble. Authorities have warned locals to stay away from designated Olympic transport vehicles.
There will be no touring the Chinese countryside, no dining or shopping in markets and little contact with Chinese culture. Robots will drop meals from the ceiling to athletes in dining areas. Robots will also prepare and deliver coffee to customers at Olympic venues. There will be no friendly small talk with baristas.
Further, several delegations are advising their athletes to be careful using electronic devices in China for fear that they will be spied on or that malware could be installed. Officials from Canada, Australia, Belgium and the Netherlands have suggested that athletes use cheap “burner phones” in China that can be discarded at the end of the Olympics. Team Canada members were told the Games “present a unique opportunity for cybercrime,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement.
Part of the Olympics charter says that “Olympism is a philosophy of life, exalting and combining in a balanced whole the qualities of body, will and mind.”
It seeks to blend “sport with culture and education,” according to the charter. But there will be little of that in this Olympics, which seem to be something more endured than enjoyed.