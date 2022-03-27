There will be “real” food shortages, said President Biden, and higher prices for food because farmers already are feeling the pain of much higher fertilizer costs.
Fertilizer prices already were at near-record highs this year before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of neighboring Ukraine. But the unrest in eastern Europe — the source of much of the global supply of potash, ammonia, urea and other nutrients — will make the situation even worse.
Shipments of those products will be disrupted. And a fierce, long-term war undoubtedly will cut into the production of wheat, barley, corn and sunflower from Ukraine, sometimes called the breadbasket of the world. That’s why President Biden last week warned about worldwide food shortages.
“We did talk about food shortages,” he told reporters in Brussels. “And it’s going to be real. The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia, it’s imposed on an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and our country as well.”
American farmers are expected to be able to pick up some of the shortage, particularly by planting more soybean acres this year, but the war in Ukraine and drought conditions in South America will have a greater impact.
And production costs for U.S. farmers, including higher fuel prices and 12 to 15 percent greater fertilizer bills, likely will increase the cost of commodities and therefore food prices in grocery stores and at restaurants in the coming year.
This is the price we and much of the rest of the world will pay for Putin’s cruel, self-serving and criminal attack on Ukraine.
And it’s the reason the U.S. and other wealthy nations must continue to tighten economic sanctions on Russia, help arm the Ukrainians and seek a swift end to the war while also helping to forestall what the United Nations’ Food Program says could be a “catastrophic” food shortage in parts of the world this year.
It’s a heavy burden for the United States but not nearly as heavy as that being borne by the people of Ukraine.