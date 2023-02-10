Bad manners matter.
With a couple of exceptions, presidential State of the Union addresses don’t amount to much.
They’re orgies of self-congratulation, pontificating and political positioning.
But until recent times, they’ve always been relatively polite and good-humored affairs where Democrats and Republicans make nice until it’s time to return to traditional political competition.
That was a good thing. After all, this union of ours is worth celebrating.
Now, it’s different.
Anyone remember years ago, when a Republican member of Congress yelled “You lie!” at Democratic President Barack Obama during one of his addresses?
Democrats were angered by the display of disrespect at such an inopportune moment. Republicans were embarrassed for their colleague, as they should have been.
Unfortunately, Obama’s accuser was a trendsetter.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi upped the ante when she ripped her copy of former President Donald Trump’s speech in half as she sat behind him.
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden baited Republicans with charges that they want to cut/destroy/eviscerate Social Security and Medicare, and they foolishly went for the bait with a chorus of boos and hisses.
There’s no question there are plenty of hard feelings among Democrats and Republicans in Washington, D.C. But would it be too much to ask all of them to behave at such formal gathering as a State of the Union address — if only for the sake of appearances?
It’s one thing for politicians to disagree — even vehemently — on the issues of the day. But the disdain and disgust they sometimes show each other when public expectations for their conduct are much higher ought to be off the table.
No one can reasonably expect legitimately ill feelings to disappear. Politics is a brutal business, and getting more brutal every election.
But there’s no reason why they can’t maintain their positions and, at the same time, act in a professional manner.
Frankly, the yelling and name-calling is childish. It reflects immaturity on the part of those who act out. There’s no excuse for it on a personal level. On a political level, that kind of conduct alienates those who are watching.
Mothers have been telling children for decades — somewhat unreasonably — that if they can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. In the same vein, if those present at the State of the Union address can’t behave in an acceptable manner, they ought to stay home and yell at the television.