State budget numbers tell the real story.
Last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker presented his annual State of the State address in which he contended, among other things, that the state is doing well and balancing spending with revenues.
On Wednesday, he’ll deliver his annual budget address, setting forth the details of his proposed spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Pritzker claimed last year that he was proposing a balanced budget, as he most assuredly will do again this year. In fact, he’s made clear his disdain for those who have challenged the accuracy of his financial characterizations.
To him, they’re “carnival barkers, the doomsayers, the paid professional critics,” to whom, with good reason, he pays no attention.
But one “carnival barker” recently released a financial report showing that the state’s financial standing continues to decline.
State Comptroller Susana Mendoza recently disclosed partial details from the state’s 2019 fiscal year that showed that state finances declined another $3.5 billion, falling from negative-$184 billion to negative-$187.6 billion.
“When examined over time, increases or decreases in net position measure whether the state’s financial position is improving (increases) or getting worse (decreases). Illinois reported a negative net position of $187.7 billion at June 30, 2019,” Mendoza’s office wrote in its “interim comprehensive annual financial report.”
Sheila Weinberg, CEO of Truth in Accounting, said that number is incorrect. Weinberg said the comptroller is using year-old pension numbers, so the state’s actual negative net position should be $194.4 billion.
The comptroller’s office issued the interim report because the state missed a Dec. 31 deadline for the annual Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. That report is required to provide the public with information about “the state’s financial position and results of operations during the fiscal year” that ended the previous June 30.
Because the state’s auditor general has not completed its reviews, the comptroller’s office cannot publish a final report. So Mendoza, to her credit, released an interim report that contains what has become the customary financial bad news.
For optimists, there’s good news in the bad news — it could have been worse. In fact, it has been worse.
“The bleeding has slowed, but we are still bleeding,” Richard Ciccarone, the Illinois-based president of Merritt Research Services, told The Bond Buyer.
Despite revenue increases generated by tax hikes and a strong economy, state spending and increases in pension debt continue to drive a huge problem that the governor and legislators, for the most part, are doing their best to ignore.
Despite massive state debts — unpaid bills, annual unbalanced budgets and pension underfunding — that’s relatively easy to do because elected officials get little pushback from the voters. Indeed, most of the pressure they do get comes from special interest groups advocating higher spending for the causes they care about most.
That’s one reason why financial analysts at Wirepoints urged taxpayers to cast a skeptical eye on Pritzker’s budget address and the inevitable cheerleading on its behalf by legislators.
“Note that the losses occurred despite claims by many members of both parties that the budget for the year was ‘balanced,’ which the media repeat without objection. As we often remind our readers, budget accounting is nearly meaningless and claims of balanced budgets should be ignored,” wrote Wirepoints analyst Mark Glennon. “That lesson should be remembered when (Pritzker) delivers his annual budget address ... which undoubtedly again will be described as balanced.”
Glennon’s opinion was echoed by Weinberg, who said Pritzker’s “bad math” lulls the public “into a false sense of security and makes it impossible for us to hold him accountable for his spending.”
Keeping track of the state’s dismal finances is a depressing business, not to mention complicated, particularly for those unfamiliar with the array of numbers that represent the totality of state spending.
But people, generally, get the idea — it seems as if state finances have fallen down a bottomless pit. They haven’t, although it looks that way because Illinois officials, stuck in a deep hole, just keep digging.
Mendoza’s report illustrates that growing problem and amplifies past warnings, even if some choose, unfortunately, to write them off as unworthy of consideration.