Gov. J.B. Pritzker is warning people
to brace themselves for a new wave of
society-paralyzing coronavirus cases.
As Illinois, the nation and the world continue to push on in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, its infuriating resilience is becoming increasingly tiresome.
Despite almost unprecedented responses — lockdowns, masks, social distancing and more — it will not go away. If that’s not bad enough — and it is — the virus’ patterns are incomprehensible.
Here’s an odd statistic. According to CDC data, Wisconsin has the 10th-highest case rate — 3,306 per 100,000 people. At the same time, its death rate ranks 40th — 29 per 100,000 people.
Meanwhile, New Jersey ranks No. 24 in cases per 100,000 residents (2,596) but No. 1 in deaths per 100,000 residents (182).
Here’s another odd collection of numbers:
All of Illinois’ neighboring states — Michigan (74), Indiana (60), Iowa (50), Missouri (43), Kentucky (30) and Wisconsin (29) — have lower death rates per 100,000 people than Illinois (75).
But that’s not necessarily dispositive either, because many of those who’ve been reported as COVID-19 casualties died with the coronavirus, not necessarily from it.
There’s a big difference. That’s why experts are careful to note that “older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.”
Health officials have said that good ways of staying on the safe side of the virus include losing weight, reducing or stopping smoking, reducing or stopping drinking and getting more exercise. The healthier people are, the better their chances are of fending off this obviously dangerous illness.
Unfortunately, it’s obvious that more is not known than known about the coronavirus.
The lack of solid knowledge about the virus and how to address it prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to take strong measures beginning in March to limit the spread. But he was motivated more by a sense of caution than anything else.
It’s not Pritzker’s fault, of course, that so little is known about the virus. The information void is a curse that continues to haunt us all, and no expert’s prophecies about what should or should not be done should be uncritically accepted.
Pritzker was busy battling the virus again last week, imposing new restrictions in southern Illinois and threatening to do so in the southern and western Chicago suburbs.
Who knows when the numbers will go south in East Central Illinois and the new abnormal here will get even worse?
So what does the future hold for the passengers on the S.S. Coronavirus? More of the same? Dramatic improvement?
Everyone can hope — and pray — for some relief from this painful pandemic. That’s pretty thin gruel, but seven months into our brave new world, it certainly can’t hurt.