No matter what the U.S. Senate decrees, Mother Nature sets her own rules.
There’s nothing like sunshine. Unfortunately, daylight doesn’t necessarily translate to sunshine, just as easily displaying gray, rainy, cold, depressing — well, readers get the idea. Yeech.
One, of course, would never know that from listening this week to Republican and Democratic members of the U.S. Senate before they voted to make daylight saving time permanent in November 2023. They were euphoric about the shiny benefits that will accrue.
“The majority of the American people’s preference is just to stop the back-and-forth changing,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
The proposal popped up in the Senate with no advance warning, was approved unanimously and then sent over to the U.S. House with the admonition to quickly approve it.
Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., was so overcome that he released a video on Twitter that showed him grooving to “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and the Waves.
It’s good to see senators getting on so well. But let’s wait a minute and consider embracing the time-worn but often-ignored cliché “listen to the science.”
Daylight saving time involves moving the clock ahead one hour in the spring to create more evening daylight. Conversely, people move their clocks back an hour in the fall to create earlier morning light and earlier evening darkness.
It has been in place since at least 1918 for a reason.
Sleep scientists at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine contend that a permanent switch to daylight saving time threatens public health, according to the New York Times.
They say evidence shows that bright mornings help people wake up and dark nights generate the “production of melatonin” that helps people fall asleep.
Messing with those schedules, they say, can create the kind of sleep disorders associated with a variety of health risks.
Their analysis is complicated, holding that standard time is “more closely aligned with the earth’s progress,” making a shift to permanent daylight saving time “the worst choice.”
Essentially, the measure would create more light in fall and winter evenings but more darkness in mornings. That sounds good for the evenings, but people don’t get one without the other.
How many parents are going to be pleased to send their children to school in morning darkness?
There is no question that the “spring forward” part of the routine is a delight, even if losing an hour of sleep is not. It’s a great indicator of summer nights when the sun doesn’t go down until 8:30 p.m. On the other hand, “fall back” — with darkness starting around 4:30 p.m. — is an undeniable downer.
But in the overall scheme of things, how much of a downer is it? Some cope better than others, but those who don’t like darkness at 4:30 p.m. on winter nights won’t like it any better at 8:15 a.m. on winter mornings.
A superficial examination of this idea has obvious appeal. It might not even hurt to experiment with and see how it goes.
But there are only 24 hours in a day. What one gains at one end, one loses on the other.