The recent death of former U.S. Rep. (and state Rep.) Tim Johnson is a stark reminder
of how much politics and government has changed — for the worse — in the last decade.
There is no doubt that the late U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana, who died last month at the age of 75, was an unusual if not eccentric individual and politician. He was known nationwide for his proclivity for voter contact and constituent service, almost constantly on the phone conversing with residents of his district, or stopping in restaurants, coffee shops and fast-food joints to talk up voters.
He was a lot less known for policy positions or passing significant legislation — although he was not afraid to adopt positions that were out of favor with other Republicans, such as opposition to the war in Afghanistan or support for shutting off development of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
For most of his 40-year history in government (four years on the Urbana City Council, 24 years in the Illinois House and 12 years in Congress), Rep. Johnson was a model of civility, bipartisanship and ethics. There was an incident in 1980, early in his legislative tenure, when he jammed a paper clip in the voting machine on his desk and left the Illinois House floor. A photo of the paper clip ran in Illinois newspapers, a News-Gazette editorial referred to him as “Rep. Clip,” and the incident was mostly forgotten.
Rep. Johnson never lost a race for the General Assembly or Congress. His close attention to his constituents and their concerns overcame that blunder. That also explains why he had to spend so little money and time on fundraising and exposing those same constituents to biennial barrages of offensive, distorted, ridiculous political advertising that is so pervasive in Illinois this spring.
In his 2010 campaign for re-election — which turned out to be his last general election race — Rep. Johnson raised about $342,000. Contrast that with the $2.7 million that his successor, Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, so far has raised this spring for his primary race in the newly drawn 15th Congressional District with its incumbent, Rep. Mary Miller. Where did all that money go? Mostly toward negative TV advertising.
In his entire congressional career, according to the website OpenSecrets.org, Rep. Johnson raised $4.5 million and spent about $3.8 million. That was for six separate campaigns.
By his own admission — and his conduct — Rep. Johnson was not enamored with Washington, D.C., and was happier spending time in Urbana and his district. And when it came time to retire from Congress, Rep. Johnson had no trouble leaving the Beltway bubble and never returning.
His political style seems quaint and odd at a time where members of Congress are much more apt to run hundreds of thousands of dollars in malicious advertising than, as Rep. Johnson frequently did, hold town halls engage in debates or stop by a coffee shop.
Rep. Johnson’s level of constituent service, civility to his colleagues and Democratic voters and refusal to sling mud in political campaigns was exemplary and is sorely missed in politics and government today.