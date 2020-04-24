Some people are so special that just thinking of them brings a smile to one’s face. Tom Costello was that kind of person.
The Champaign County community sustained a body blow last week with the sudden death of university instructor and former Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District administrator Tom Costello.
He was a wonderful person who lived to serve others and in the process won hundreds of friends who mourn his loss.
To say Mr. Costello was a people person hardly begins to describe the depth of his commitment to making Champaign County and the University of Illinois better, more welcoming, more hospitable places to all.
His long tenure at the MTD is a testament to his efforts to assist people in any way he could, whether they be passengers, employees, community groups or even those unfortunate individuals who benefitted from having a warm bus to sit in after a fire drove them from their homes.
Indeed, it would be impossible to count all the times Mr. Costello stepped up to participate in — or even lead — group efforts to address many worthy causes.
Why did he do it? Obviously, he loved to be a part of the action.
The same applies to his other role as a faculty member in communications.
It’s not difficult to imagine how his sincerity and infectious enthusiasm won his students’ affection and respect, to the point that he won an award as an outstanding faculty member and received glowing evaluations every year.
Urbana Alderman Eric Jakobsson broke down Mr. Costello’s appeal to the basics.
He said Mr. Costello was “fun,” a pleasure to be around because of what he brought to those with whom he associated in myriad ways.
That’s why so many people loved him — a guy with a heart as big Mr. Costello’s is impossible to resist.