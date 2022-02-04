If the governor and legislators of both parties really are concerned about the crime problem, they’ll work together to do something about it.
Gov. J.B Pritzker and legislative Democrats have been talking lately about the need to pass tough anti-crime legislation in the face of rising crime rates.
Indeed, Democratic House Speaker Chris Welch recently said it’s his No. 1 priority.
Republicans, obviously, suspect that’s just empty campaign-year rhetoric, and why not? When the GOP proposed an anti-crime package last year, Democrats first ridiculed and then ignored their proposals.
But in Wednesday’s budget address, the governor put more meat on the issue’s bones. He emphasized hiring more state police troopers, boosting their crime-fighting resources and taking steps to protect victims and witnesses.
He also decried a “lock them up” approach and said more money must be spent on “violence interruption, diversion and youth employment” programs.
A second set of GOP proposals released before Pritzker’s speech embraces some of the governor’s proposals. But it also toughens penalties for those who engage in violent crime.
It’s fair to say that the GOP package is more for show than anything else, comparison shopping for election-year voters. As a legislative superminority, General Assembly Republicans have neither the votes to pass bills nor the power to call them for a vote.
Only supermajority Democrats can move the legislative mountain.
There’s no guarantee that either the governor’s or the GOP’s approach is correct. So why not hold legislative hearings in which legislators, law-enforcement officials and public-safety experts examine, discuss and debate the best approach to enhancing public safety?
There is common ground on which to build. The GOP package provides funds to cover the cost of police body cameras, enhances training for “outreach and community policing” and provides assistance to law officers dealing with the mentally ill.
One proposal is a sure non-starter with the governor. The GOP wants to repeal the law that eliminates cash bail and is expected to ensure that virtually everyone taken into custody, except for those charged with the most serious crimes, will be released.
The law has not yet taken effect, but it’s one of the governor’s favorite policy changes. He won’t give it up unless he feels significant public pressure to do so. But this is an election year, so never say never.
What happens next will speak volumes to Illinois citizens who are angered and disturbed by current crime trends.