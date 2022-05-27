Those who play with fire often get burned.
When individuals — whatever their age — physically resist during encounters with police, bad things happen.
How often has the public seen instances where fleeing from or physically resisting officers doing their jobs escalates a problem from bad to worse? The answer is too many, and the costs can be extreme.
In most cases, nothing much comes from these kinds of incidents. Police do their difficult jobs as best they can, and these confrontations end without too much damage to the fabric of society.
But just as police abuse of authority cannot be tolerated, the public needs to understand the kinds of circumstances officers can face in the course of a day’s work.
That’s why it’s worth revisiting a Wednesday article about a recent incident that started after officers spotted a stolen car in west Champaign.
Aware that police were following, the driver of the stolen vehicle stopped, and he and his passengers tried to escape on foot.
The driver — a 14-year-old boy — was later taken into custody and charged with possessing a stolen car, obstructing justice for giving police a false name and violating a court-ordered home-confinement order.
Two other passengers — 15 and 16 — also were taken into custody on charges of fleeing and resisting arrest.
The 15-year-old proved particularly difficult. He spit on an officer, tried to bite another and kicked out the divider between a squad car’s front and back seats.
Now this was, obviously, not a normal traffic stop. Auto theft is a serious offense, and it’s easy to see why the driver might want to avoid capture.
But the passengers, presumably, committed no serious breach of law that justified an escape attempt that got them in deeper trouble.
So what gives? As part of The News-Gazette’s Community Conversation on gun violence, a police officer who was interviewed commented that officers routinely encounter disrespectful and insulting conduct, particularly from young people.
Is that long-standing problem escalating? Anecdotal evidence and incidents like this suggest that it is.
Young people are known for being impulsive and frequently displaying poor judgment, particularly in stressful situations. They need to be reminded by all who are close to them that it’s best for everyone, especially them, to cooperate when they interact with police.
If they’re feeling poorly treated, they will have the opportunity to be heard later. As for fleeing, resisting or insulting officers, that’s a recipe for the kind of personal and social disaster that extends far beyond them.