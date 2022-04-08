The chaotic movement of college athletes has created a Wild West atmosphere for all concerned.
The NCAA’s men’s basketball transfer portal is booming as hoopsters all across the county are planning on leaving one university for another.
They follow on the heels of college football players at the end of last season.
They’re moving on for a variety of reasons — they want more playing time, they believe they’re good enough to play at a higher level, they have reluctantly concluded they’re not good enough to play where they are at and want to move down to a lower level.
Whatever their motivations, they have expectations, ones that may not be met. If no school wants them, their hoops dreams are over.
University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman recently weighed in on that issue, expressing concern about those who won’t find a new hoops home. He suggested a rule requiring them to stay at their school longer before being allowed to transfer.
That’s a reasonable proposal driven by a legitimate concern — helping athletes avoid making a mistake. College basketball players are young, impulsive, easily frustrated, sometimes unrealistic about their talent and prone to believe the grass is always greener on the other site of the fence.
But Whitman’s proposal runs counter to the idea — new in major college sports — that athletes are entitled to not only compensation (as the recent passage of name, image, likeness legislation has shown), but also freedom of movement. No longer are their lives completely controlled by coaches, institutions and conferences; they can make their own choices.
Whitman is absolutely correct that some already have and will continue to make bad choices — the basic one being that they’re not as good as they think they are.
But if the powers that be are concerned about transfers learning from their experiences, they should bear in mind that people can learn as much — or more — from bad decisions as good ones.
It’s no fun to learn the hard way, but it is instructive. The transfer portal is just one of the latest avenues down that sometimes-bumpy road.