Several organizations polled Americans about their view of democracy as the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection approaches.
The most troubling finding: the number of people who think violence is justified.
There’s pessimism among Americans about the future of democracy, according to recent polls taken in advance of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
A Washington Post/University of Maryland poll found that just 54 percent of 1,101 adults polled are very proud of or somewhat proud of the way democracy works in America. Twenty-five years ago, 79 percent of those polled said they were proud of the way democracy works in the U.S.
Similarly, a recent National Public Radio/Ipsos survey found that 64 percent of the 1,126 people polled believe U.S. democracy is “in crisis and at risk of failing.” Among Republicans, the belief was shared by 80 percent of those polled.
That’s unsettling, but it seems to be prompted by the belief among fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen, a claim that has been endlessly debunked. There’s hope that that belief will fade with time and historical reporting on the election and the Trump presidency.
But what remains is a conviction among a sizable minority in polls that violent action against the government is justified. The NPR poll found that more than 1 in 5 respondents said that violence is sometimes justified — either to protect democracy or American culture and values. Republicans were slightly more likely than Democrats to agree that “it is OK to engage in violence to protect American democracy.” The Washington Post poll found that 34 percent of those surveyed said that violent action against the government could be justified. More than 60 percent, however, said it could never be justified.
But that 34 percent who believe violence could be justified is more than twice the number that a similarly worded question found in 1995. At that time, just 13 percent thought that violence against the government was justified.
What’s happened in that 26-year span? Too much. Too much partisan media. Too much emotionally charged social-media posts lacking the subtlety required in reviewing many issues. Too many centrist senators and congressional representatives like John Danforth and Evan Bayh leaving Washington. And too much red-meat rhetoric from politicians interested in dividing rather than uniting the country.
Neither party is innocent and many politicians, local and national, are guilty of saying and writing things that don’t advance the cause of civility or democracy. They’re partly to blame for this growing belief that every issue before Congress is a pitched battle that must be fought with exaggerated rhetoric with visions of war.
If it’s true that our fragile democracy is at risk and a large minority believes that violence against the government is justified, many of the supposed keepers of democracy’s flame in Washington, D.C., are to blame. It is far past time for them to calm the fiery rhetoric and work to unite rather than divide this troubled nation.