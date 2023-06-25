The consequences of indicting the former Republican president are incalculable.
A few weeks after his criminal indictment, Donald Trump is right where he wants to be — at the center of national attention. Whether for good or ill, he must be in the spotlight 24/7.
Unfortunately, to get there, he did the nation a gross disservice, turning a legal molehill into a criminal indictment over his retention of classified government documents to which he allegedly had no legal right.
Rather than simply return the relevant material and rely on the civil courts or the intelligence bureaucracy to determine who was entitled to what, Trump played hide-and-seek with the feds.
This is, however, far more than a high-profile criminal case. It’s a political time bomb that carries divisive overtones of election interference, partisan monkey business and selective prosecution.
At the same time, it’s a political masterstroke for the team of President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland. If Trump supporters fall prey to a knee-jerk reaction to embrace their hero, they could very well — as Democrats pray they do — ensure that Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. At the least, the indictment stands to throw great discord into the GOP nomination process.
Democrats, of course, eschew any such motive, claiming nothing could be further from the truth. They routinely invoke the bromide that no one is above the law.
That, of course, is the utopian ideal. But criminal cases are brought or not brought for a variety of reasons — collateral damage being one. To deny that is to deny the reality of the criminal justice system. Just look at how the Justice Department dealt with Biden’s son.
At the same time, Trump’s unrealistic defenders (certainly not all Republicans) contend he is an innocent lamb hunted by Democratic wolves, much put upon, certainly not the creator of his own problems.
That is the high-decibel, political debate now underway, and it raises an important question.
How much more division does this nation need? Americans cannot purge their mutual antagonisms until the bile of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections dissipates. The Trump indictment ensures no end to our national discontent.
Unfortunately, the die is cast. Democrats, understandably, are publicly pleased, privately euphoric. But many of those with no stake in the game justifiably wonder why the feds gave passes for security breaches involving Biden and Hillary Clinton while professing shock and outrage over similar behavior by Trump.
From that standpoint, it’s a double standard that undermines respect for our democratic institutions.
Of course, skeptics who raise these questions find themselves in the impossible position of appearing to defend Trump’s indefensible behavior. For reasons known only to him, he insists on baiting those he has to know not only want to eviscerate him but also are in a position to do so.
It’s a revolting situation, but that’s where we’re at. The Biden/Garland/Trump train has left the station, and an avoidable political crack-up is in the offing.