President Donald Trump and his lapdog attorney general — the head of what is called, ironically in this case, the Department of Justice — trampled this week on the U.S. Constitution in a shameful display of aggression against a peaceful crowd across from the White House.
Attorney General William Barr personally ordered that law-enforcement officials clear Lafayette Square of protesters so that the president could be seen striding purposely and confidently — accompanied by a phalanx of heavily-armed police — to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a ridiculously orchestrated photo opportunity.
There, the president posed for photos, awkwardly holding a Bible after earlier in the day lambasting the nation’s governors for their failure to “dominate” unruly demonstrations and violence.
The entire episode was bizarrely wrong, from the unauthorized use of a church for a campaign-style event to the slick video produced with taxpayer funds by the White House to the dozens of National Park police and officers from other agencies pressed into service for the event.
But nothing was so misguided as the deliberate and premeditated decision to use pepper balls, smoke canisters and batons to scatter people lawfully gathered at Lafayette Square to protest the death a week earlier of a black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis.
For generations, Lafayette Square has been used as a place for protesters to gather and air their grievances against the government.
But in a few minutes Monday, the Trump White House attacked not only protesters but our cherished Constitution that states that Congress shall make no law “abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
The president, whose recent response to everything seems to be “law and order,” heads an administration that on Monday showed no respect for the nation’s premier law. And that is indefensible.