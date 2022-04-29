Many foes of the sale of Twitter are repeating their favorite mantra — free speech for me but not for thee.
Now that business magnate Elon Musk has completed arrangements for his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, is the world really going to come to an end?
It’s hard to imagine why it would — companies are bought and sold all the time without calamitous effect. But given the hyperventilating responses and outright hysteria from some high-profile politicians and members of the chattering class, one could get the impression that Armageddon is right around the corner.
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., contends that Musk’s purchase raises the prospect of an end to democracy. Her fellow Massachusetts Democrat, Edward Markey, suggested Congress pass a law establishing “algorithmic justice.”
Algorithmic justice?
These deep-seated fears of what might be seemed to be premised not on the possibility that Musk will start censoring postings on this high-tech information portal, but that he won’t.
Many Twitter fans are besotted by the current “content modification” the company employs to target “misinformation” that might actually be incorrect or, just as likely, express an opinion rejected by those doing the modifying.
However one views it, Musk has indicated that he’ll implement a more welcoming environment in terms of public expression.
“I hope even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” he tweeted.
That sound reasonable.
Musk is an interesting person, someone who’s not afraid to fly in the face of controversy. Indeed, he seems to relish a showdown between himself and those who find his business forays objectionable.
That’s what the purchase of Twitter really is, a business venture.
After initially expressing dismay when Musk made his $54-a-share bid public, Twitter owners quickly decided to take the premium he offered and run.
Musk may be downplaying the financial side of his offer, but no one — not even Musk and his billionaire peers — can sink $44 billion into a project — roughly half of it borrowed — and not be thinking about how to monetize the investment.
That means Musk’s Twitter will have to appeal to users on all sides of the political spectrum to justify his investment, something its former owners refused to do.
It’s hard to see how that’s a bad thing, even if former President Donald Trump starts tweeting again. People, after all, don’t have to read Trump’s tweets and probably are well advised not to do so.
The same goes for much of the other Twitter blathering that passes for public comment. It’s a tremendous forum for public discourse, but, unfortunately, much of it is just noise that obsesses a noisy minority of users.
Nonetheless, Twitter is now part of the political and social landscape, and Musk’s embrace of an open forum should be no cause for alarm.