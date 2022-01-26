Truth in Accounting, a think tank that reviews government finances, said Monday the majority of U.S. cities took a financial hit as COVID-19 raged. Thankfully, that doesn’t seem to be the case in C-U.
There are plenty of problems facing Champaign and Urbana, but financial shortfalls apparently are not one of them. Both city governments seem to have fared reasonably well through the COVID-19 pandemic, even though there had been fears they would take severe financial hits.
On the same day the national group Truth in Accounting released a report that said the majority of the 75 largest municipalities saw their finances worsen because of COVID-19, the Urbana City Council heard that the city’s revenue rebounded more quickly than expected.
And on Tuesday night, the Champaign City Council reviewed its latest comprehensive audit that showed its general fund “experienced a large increase in fund balance of $12.4 million.”
Both reports contained caveats, however, including worries about the omicron variant and its effect on economic recovery, concerns about the state’s financial condition and the possibility of tax diversion, a slowdown in new construction locally and the likelihood that the economy will slow as federal stimulus money runs out.
For now, though, municipal finances are one less thing to worry about. In fact, they — and the wider area’s economy — are something to tout.
In Urbana, for example, staff members are preparing to ask aldermen to adjust the minimum-balance policy for the city’s general fund from 20 to 25 percent of recurring expenditures. That’s not only good for preparing for emergencies, but it’s also the kind of fiscal prudence that is attractive to businesses looking to locate there.
Both cities reported significant increases in sales- and income-tax revenues. Current-year state sales-tax receipts in Urbana are up nearly 30 percent compared to pre-pandemic years and up 24 percent from last year. Champaign has seen historical highs in sales-tax receipts — so high that city staff believe revenue this fiscal year will be $44.3 million, or almost $5 million more than had been estimated in the budget.
The big sales-tax-revenue increase isn’t likely to continue in future years, financial officers caution, because of the loss of federal stimulus funds and the likelihood that consumer spending eventually will shift back to services from goods once the pandemic’s effects lessen.
Hotel/motel-tax revenue was impacted severely by the pandemic — dropping from around $930,000 in fiscal year 2019 to about $490,000 in fiscal year 2021 in Urbana. It was expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year, although that projection could be upset if omicron affects events this spring. Food-and-beverage tax receipts also seem to have increased so far this year, but it’s not clear what affect this new variant will have on restaurant and bar spending the rest of this fiscal year.
It appears both city governments — thanks to federal stimulus programs and the economic stability the University of Illinois provides the community — have weathered the COVID-19 storm so far. Time and the virus’s evolution will determine whether that continues.