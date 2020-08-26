The sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County this week is troubling except for a few things:
It was predicted, it appears to be under control and it highlights the importance of the University of Illinois’ saliva-based test.
It’s much too early for celebrating, but the quick discovery and quarantining of hundreds of new coronavirus cases in Champaign County is reassuring because it was predicted last week by the scientists leading the University of Illinois’ surveillance effort.
“There is going to be a bump,” Martin Burke, the chemistry professor leading the UI’s testing efforts, said last week. “We are going to get an increased number of cases if people move back into our Champaign-Urbana community, but we are ready for it.”
The rapid and extensive testing — as many as 10,000 tests a day turned around in four or five hours — means that the university can get a quick handle on infections and keep them from spreading undisturbed across campus and into more vulnerable and at-risk communities.
Under the UI model, every student, administrator and staff member on campus will be tested twice a week, or they won’t be permitted into campus buildings. That’s important because many young people don’t experience any of the regular symptoms of COVID-19. Thus they can broaden the virus’s reach unknowingly.
Combined with other strategies — wearing face coverings, frequent hand washing, limited human contact and keeping physical distance — the spread of COVID-19 can be mitigated here. And the campus and Champaign-Urbana can serve as a model for how other communities can fight the virus.
But achieving that level of success will require regular and rigorous testing and the cooperation of UI students. Getting those saliva tests done now, when the weather is relatively pleasant and the experience is fresh and new, isn’t difficult. But will they continue to comply in November, when conditions in those testing tents around campus aren’t so pleasant and the newness of this surveillance has worn off?
Science can carry this groundbreaking diagnostic only so far. Maintaining the effort requires not only the university’s ongoing commitment to thorough and continuous testing, but also the cooperation of each individual student.
Without that, the millions invested in this promising effort are just wasted.