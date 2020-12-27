Help could be on the way,
courtesy of scientists at the University
of Illinois’ Urbana campus.
Within the next few weeks, the accurate, rapid response COVID-19 test developed and used this past semester at the University of Illinois-Urbana should be going “live” at most of the other public universities in the state.
We use the term “should be” because the saliva-based test, which gives results in less than 24 hours and is less expensive than the nasal swab test the state is now deploying, is awaiting FDA approval.
And Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has made use of COVID-19-related executive orders dozens of times this year, hasn’t issued an executive order — as he is allowed to do — to permit the UI’s SHIELD test within the state’s borders, particularly at state universities and public schools.
UI officials told a state Senate committee earlier this month that SHIELD would be used at Northern Illinois, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Chicago State and Governors State universities this spring, and possibly Western Illinois University as well.
SHIELD labs already are under construction at eight sites in the state, with the facilities in Decatur and Springfield ready to serve state agencies and corporate partners who want to keep their employees safe and COVID-19-free.
“We’re very motivated to help serve other parts of the state, starting with public schools of course,” UI President Tim Killeen told the senators.
Doing so would be costly, perhaps as much as $100 million a month to regularly test every public university and K-12 student in the state. Perhaps that’s the reason the governor has been reluctant to issue an executive order. Maybe he is waiting until Congress and the Biden administration agree to a package of federal aid to state and local governments so there is a source of funding.
In the meantime, more than 6,000 Illinoisans are being infected, on average, every day. More than 100 people die on a daily basis. And hospitals and health care workers are straining under the prolonged workload.
Yes, two vaccines to blunt COVID-19 are being used in the state, but it will be months before every Illinoisan who wants it is inoculated.
And it’s uncertain how long immunity lasts once inoculated.
The UI-developed COVID-19 test can help save lives and save the state money. Its use needs to be expanded.