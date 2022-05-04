Natural gas prices in the United States are up, and that means electricity prices will climb, too. Ideally, this will be a short-term problem.
Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, President Joe Biden warned that an assault by Vladimir Putin’s army on its neighbor could lead to higher energy costs in the United States.
“To be clear, if Russia decides to invade, that will also have consequences here at home, but the American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost,” Biden said.
That cost, in Illinois and most other states, will be higher electricity prices this summer. Ameren Illinois is warning of residential electric bills that will be $40 to $50 greater this summer than a year ago. Most of that is because of the higher cost of natural gas. U.S. producers are shipping more of their natural-gas supply to Europe to make up for the loss of Russian gas, leading to higher prices here.
The federal government’s Energy Information Administration is forecasting a 4.6 percent increase in residential electricity prices nationwide this year, the highest level in several years. The higher cost of natural gas and post-pandemic economic growth are the main drivers. Next year, the forecast shows, the residential electricity price increase should be a more reasonable 1 percent.
In the longer term, renewable energy sources — which now supply about 22 percent of all electricity in the U.S. — should grow at a rate of about 1 percent a year. And the use of natural gas as an electricity source will drop.
That gradual switch to more renewable fuels should mean a drop in residential electricity rates by 2030, according to the EIA. All of this assumes, of course, the end of the war in Ukraine and no more global pandemics.
As central Illinois consumers spend more on electricity and natural gas this summer, they should remember part of the reason: to punish Putin’s government and to help Europe undo its dependence on Russian gas. That is a small price to pay to support our allies across the Atlantic.