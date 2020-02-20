Former Gov. Rod Blagojevich paid a high price for his criminal misadventures, but not high enough.
President Donald Trump has been making noises for months about commuting the prison sentence of corrupt former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
On Tuesday, regrettably, he finally pulled the trigger, commuting the last six years of Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence.
The president’s explanation for his decision is that the 14-year sentence was excessively long. He’s half right.
The 14-year prison sentence imposed by U.S. Judge James Zagel and then upheld repeatedly on appeal was long. But, given the panoply of criminal behavior over which Blagojevich presided, it was richly deserved.
If more of this state’s innumerable corrupt politicians received Blagojevich-type sentences, there might — just might — be fewer corrupt politicians.
Some might write that off as mere wishful thinking. After all, there are no more determined corrupt pols anywhere than those in Illinois. But big sentences are hard to ignore because, at some point, fear of consequences overcomes greed.
Trump’s decision will not go down well in Illinois, where the public is tired of crooked governors, crooked legislators, crooked everything with no real relief in sight.
Even as the Blagojevich commutation makes news and spurs conversations, federal investigators in Chicago are conducting multiple corruption investigations at the municipal, county and state levels.
They’ve already bagged a bunch, and they’ve barely gotten started.
Perhaps one of the most infuriating aspects of the Blagojevich commutation is the former governor’s absolute lack of contrition over the vast conspiracy he led to enrich himself and his political supporters. People should never forget that Blagojevich was at the very top of a line long of corrupt actors who essentially put every contract and board appointment in state government out for bid.
The scale of corruption appeared endless, and it may have been — no exaggeration — the most ambitious conspiracy on which Illinois politicians ever embarked.
Federal prosecutors who pursued this investigation issued a brief recitation of only a part of Blagojevich’s criminal activities for which he was convicted by a jury.
They included:
— extorting the CEO of a children’s hospital by withholding important state funding to help sick children until the CEO provided campaign contributions;
— extorting the owners of a racetrack by intentionally holding up the signing of important state legislation until the owners provided campaign contributions in response to an explicit demand for them;
— extortionately demanding funding for a high-paying private sector job, as well as campaign contributions, in exchange for naming a replacement to an open U.S. Senate seat.
This barely scratches the surface of the shady dealings involving Blagojevich and his host of co-conspirators.
In the face of all this provable wrongdoing, Blagojevich insists he did nothing wrong. He contends that he is a victim of practicing traditional politics and is as pure as the driven snow, a much put-upon victim of overly-zealous prosecutors. He’ll, no doubt, be re-stating that position to the various news outlets that will line up to interview him.
But it’s all baloney — Blagojevich is the beneficiary of misdirected compassion by a president who seemed to be unduly and mistakenly influenced by pleas for mercy from Blagojevich’s wife and children. Blagojevich and his co-conspirators never had any mercy for the people of Illinois. He deserved the same lack of consideration.