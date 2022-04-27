The operator of the multistate grid is warning of higher prices and the possibility of controlled outages this summer. What’s behind the sudden shift?
Last summer, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the agency that operates the regional electricity grid for most of the Midwest, said its annual survey found there would be “adequate reserve margins for 2022 across the MISO region, but uncertainty increases in 2023 and beyond.”
In layman’s terms, that means that there would be plenty of power to meet peak electricity demands this summer within the 15-state region that includes much of downstate Illinois, all of Indiana and other Midwestern and Southern states.
But two weeks ago, the agency held its annual capacity auction and operators found that prices would be much higher than a year ago and that there is even an “increased risk of temporary, controlled outages to maintain system reliability,” according to Clair Moeller, the agency’s president.
Those are the “rolling blackouts” that have plagued California and Texas in recent years but have never been an issue — or even considered a possibility — in Illinois. Talk about an April surprise.
The agency said that the cost increases are the result of decreasing generating capacity, primarily the closure of coal-fired power plants, and projected increases in demand. Remember, there was no warning about this a year ago.
So what’s behind the sudden shift? In an entirely separate proceeding, agency officials warned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that its enforcement of regulations governing coal-ash waste — the same power-plant byproduct that threatens the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River near Danville — could temporarily shut down coal-fired power plants.
The regulations were adopted in 2015, but the Trump administration allowed utilities to ask for compliance delays. The Biden administration is taking a harder line, pushing for tighter regulation of coal-ash ponds like the one at the shuttered Vermilion Power Station along the Middle Fork.
In its filing with the EPA, the electrical-grid agency wrote that it was concerned that any loss of generation capacity as a result of EPA action “could exacerbate already dangerously thin coverage of demand in certain subregions in the north and central regions of MISO.”
It’s disappointing to see utility companies and the agency continuing to challenge needed environmental regulations and using the threat of rolling blackouts as an excuse to ease pollution controls. Further, it’s disconcerting that the agency could be so wrong about forecasting price increases and electricity needs in its own backyard this summer.
Federal officials should conduct their own investigation of the agency’s claims of generating shortages in the Midwest and whether any easing of regulations is needed. Until then, consumers should be skeptical.