He finally made it.
The honor came too late for Marvin Miller to enjoy. He died at 95 in 2012.
But the first and longtime executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association (1966-1982) was accorded the recognition he deserves when he and former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons were voted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.
Despite never throwing a ball or swinging a bat at the MLB level, Miller changed the game, turning onetime servile players into a unionized force that could not — and would not — be denied.
The vote to induct Miller, far too long in coming, prompted some sports writers to rhetorical flights of fancy in describing its significance.
USA Today said Miller’s induction “assures” Miller “will never be forgotten” and credited him with turning “the game of baseball into an $11 billion industry, making players, and yes, owners, richer than their wildest dreams.”
That’s wrong on both counts.
Even if denied entrance into the Hall of Fame, Miller’s contributions would still be widely recognized by those familiar with the history of the game. His leadership of the players’ union — and the solidarity it produced — completely changed the dynamics between management and labor.
While players and owners both prospered during Miller’s time at the helm, Miller’s brilliance was not the sole factor. His skill as a labor leader was accompanied by a series of changes in the legal, sports and media landscapes that benefitted players and owners alike.
The biggest was rendered in 1975, when the astoundingly unfair reserve clause, a contract provision that bound a player to his team forever, was rendered a legal nullity. After players became free to bargain — or threaten to do so — with multiple potential employers, salaries skyrocketed. Players finally got what they were worth — whatever an owner was willing to pay — in the free market.
At the same time, the cable and television landscape changed in ways that made sports programming — all sports programming — more and more valuable. As owners’ television revenues dramatically increased, so did players’ salaries.
Miller started small in his representation of the players. His first big win was an increase in the MLB minimum wage from $7,000 to $10,000 a year, tip money by the standards of today’s players.
But he dreamed big and invited the players, some of whom were surprisingly hostile to him, at least at first, to share his dreams of big salaries and multi-year contracts.
The union was more than some team owners could stomach. Rich autocrats that they were, old-time owners longed for the salad days of one-sided contract negotiations and blamed Miller for all that they didn’t like about baseball’s new unionized era.
The enmity went both ways. Miller disliked the owners as much as they disliked him.
No wonder baseball endured a series of strikes, one resulting in the cancellation of a season, that undermined the popularity of the game.
In his final years, Miller, embittered after being repeatedly rejected for the Hall of Fame, announced that he no longer wished to be considered for induction. That’s why the Miller family announced that “no one in our family will attend or speak at any HOF ceremony.”
It would be a shame if the Miller family did not participate in such a singular and well-deserved honor. Whether they do or not, however, Miller’s accomplishments on behalf of the men who play the game will — finally and deservedly — be recognized in MLB’s ultimate venue.