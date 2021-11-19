While expressing concern about violent crime, city council members reject a tool that could help fight it.
In a controversial vote earlier this week, a 4-3 Urbana City Council majority opposed adding automated license-plate readers to the city’s crime-fighting arsenal.
The vote both angered and saddened Mayor Diane Marlin, who contends that the readers would be a useful tool for identifying participants in the ongoing shooting incidents plaguing Champaign-Urbana.
While they do not represent a silver bullet, license-plate readers have shown themselves useful elsewhere, including Rantoul, in identifying wrongdoers. Nonetheless, the council majority was, for a variety of reasons, unpersuaded.
The readers are similar to the cameras the University of Illinois has placed in strategic locations around campus. Like the cameras, they represent a surveillance technology that draws criticism both as an intrusive “Big Brother” technique of tracking people going about their business and praise as an effective method of identifying wrongdoers.
They are, in fact, both.
Cameras on campus were instrumental in helping to solve the kidnapping and murder of a University of Illinois student from China in 2017.
Indeed, it’s hard to imagine how that case would have been solved absent the video showing the victim being lured into the car driven by her assailant.
The debate — if there ever was one — over cameras on campus is over. Now the discussion concerns a similar technology that uses small, high-speed cameras — mounted on road signs or bridges — to photograph thousands of license plates per minute.
Citing worst-case scenarios, the American Civil Liberties Union warns that “information captured by the readers — including the license-plate number and the date, time and location of every scan — is being collected and sometimes pooled into regional sharing systems.” It asserts that “enormous databases of innocent motorists’ location information are growing rapidly,” that “this information is often retained for years” with “few or no restrictions to protect privacy rights.”
In a macro sense, those are valid concerns. Whatever authority that can be abused will be abused. That’s why valid restrictions are necessary.
But what of Urbana’s problem with violent crime? That, too, is a major public concern.
City officials set out strict guidelines for how the cameras would be used — “in furtherance of investigations” — that, if followed, should alleviate public concerns. That includes purging the system of plate numbers every 30 days with the exception of information material to a pending investigation.
While Alderwoman Shirese Hursey argued that her ward needs the cameras, other council members suggested it smacks of race-based discrimination. Alderman Chris Evans said he wouldn’t put the readers in Black neighborhoods without confidence they will work.
It’s axiomatic that the readers must be placed in the neighborhoods that have the highest levels of crime. So his concern about discriminating against Black neighborhoods is misplaced. As for their effectiveness, the readers wouldn’t be as popular as they are if they didn’t provide some benefit.
Alderwoman Grace Wilken also expressed concerns about the readers’ effectiveness while raising a vague concern that “they could cause some serious harm to community members.” What kind of harm? A serious discussion requires more than just hollow non-specific appeals to avoid unspecified harm to unidentified people.
The mayor asserted that the issue is “dead for now,” and it appears to be. But the issue of violent crime related to these shooting incidents remains alive and well.
There’s more trouble directly ahead. The citizens of Urbana have not heard the last of the license-plate-reader issue.