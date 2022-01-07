Of course the Urbana schools need metal detectors.
Just as surely as night follows day, Urbana school officials are following the example set by their counterparts in Champaign.
In other words, they’re on the verge of purchasing and installing metal detectors intended to identify guns and larger weapons that some students may foolishly choose to bring to school.
Urbana School Board member Tori Exum spoke for many when she said the time for discussing the issue has reached its expiration date and it’s time for action.
“End the conversation,” she said.
Champaign School Board members decided in October that metal detectors are a necessary tool to identify weapons and, more importantly, deter students from trying to bring them in schools.
That’s why students returning from the Christmas holidays now are being subjected to electronic searches.
The price taxpayers are paying is a steep, but unavoidable, one.
The first duty of school officials is to provide a safe environment in which all students can learn. Unfortunate as it is that metal detectors are necessary to enhance the safety of students, faculty and administrators, the ugly reality cannot be denied.
Most people, of course, accept the notion that metal detectors are necessary in big cities with serious crime problems, even as they blanche at the idea that Champaign-Urbana schools do the same.
But events of the past year have demonstrated to a nauseating degree that Champaign-Urbana has serious problems with gun violence. Many of those wielding firearms are school age.
As a consequence, the weapons problem has crept up to and sometimes inside schoolhouse doors.
Metal detectors, of course, are not the cure-all some seek. Perhaps that’s why skeptics have overthought the issue and raised irrelevant questions, including whether they will discourage fist fights.
Of course they won’t discourage or eliminate student misbehavior, like fights, exchanges of insults or any other personal misconduct of that nature. That’s not the idea.
Former Chicago schools Superintendent Paul Vallas has noted that “we never had a gun fired in a school” because of the deterrence the detectors generated.
The best people here can hope is the same result.
Creating a safe haven in Champaign-Urbana schools is a worthy goal, but one that leaves unresolved what has happened and continues to happen outside the schools.
That’s a much tougher nut to crack, one that will require far more effort and expense than installing metal detectors.