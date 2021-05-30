Messing with the Illinois Constitution opens the door to all kinds of potential problems.
The overwhelming majority of Illinois legislators have for years professed support for putting a state constitutional amendment on the ballot that would establish a bipartisan redistricting process.
Despite that profession of zealous support, it somehow never happened. But legislators showed this past week that the amendment process isn’t nearly so sclerotic when they’re serious.
That’s why voters will have the opportunity in November 2022 — 18 months from now — to vote on a proposed state constitutional amendment to give organized labor — particularly public employee labor unions — vast new power.
Billed as a proposal that would ban right-to-work options, the amendment is written so vaguely as to be beyond safe definition as to its real meaning.
Many people may not be familiar with the meaning of a “right to work” state. It means that workers who are not interested in joining a union cannot be compelled to do so. That’s a controversial concept to union leaders because they fear without the power to coerce unwilling workers into joining, a union will lose clout all around — at the bargaining table and at the ballot box.
Even though Illinois is surrounded by right-to-work states, Illinois is not one, and it probably never will be, regardless of whether the amendment passes. When former Gov. Bruce Rauner sought to persuade local communities to adopt such laws, he was soundly defeated.
Illinois’ approach was established by the governor and legislature, as it should be. A constitution is intended to establish a broad framework of rules under which legislators can have a relatively free hand to make their choices as to the best approach in dealing with the issues of the day.
Writing legislative policy choices into the constitution merely restricts legislators’ ability to address new problems with new solutions. Consider how much trouble advocates of higher state income taxes have had in trying to rid Illinois of its constitutionally-mandated flat tax.
Aside from the policy straight jacket that would be put in place, the amendment suffers from the vice of vagueness. How far could its interpretation be extended? The courts would have to decide multiple issues in the ensuing explosion of litigation.
The amendment grants “employees” — any employee anywhere? — “the fundamental right to bargain collectively.” Federal and state labor laws already provide options for unionization and collective bargaining.
Under the amendment, employees could not just bargain over wages and conditions but “to protect their economic welfare.” Since wages and working conditions are specifically mentioned in the proposed amendment, what does “protection of economic welfare” mean?
How far would it go? The courts would have to decide, and answers could be all over the ballpark.
The amendment further states that “no law” shall be passed that “interferes with, negates or diminishes” the rights of employees to bargain.
Federal labor law still would be controlling with respect to private sector unions. State law on public employee unions would be subordinate to the amendment, but to what end?
This amendment is a masterpiece of obfuscation sailing under the banner of making Illinois a constitutionally-mandated non-right-to-work state.
In other words, it’s a Trojan horse.
One need not be a foe of unions or collective bargaining to have serious doubts as to the wisdom of this proposal. One can vigorously support the rights of employees — public or private — to work out their issues at the bargaining table without seeing this amendment as necessary to enhance their existing statutory rights.
Illinoisans will hear a lot about this measure, particularly as November 2022 draws closer. They are well advised to study the measure and its potential ramifications before they enter the voting booth.