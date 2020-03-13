What’s next? It’s impossible to say.
Events, to say the least, are moving fast with respect to the dreaded coronavirus.
Federal officials have cancelled the April 15 tax-filing deadline.
Sports leagues are suspending seasons. Colleges and universities, including the University of Illinois, are telling students classes will henceforth be conducted strictly online if at all.
Millions of people are in the process of modifying their personal schedules, cancelling vacations, opting out of personal engagements or shopping trips.
Proving that it’s an ill wind that blows no one any good, the people of Illinois will benefit in one respect — the yahoos who populate the General Assembly have announced cancellation of next week’s legislative sessions in Springfield.
Surreal is the best word to describe the fast-moving events that have transpired since the virus first made its untimely appearance in the Wuhan region of China and expanded from there into a full-fledged pandemic, as declared by the World Health Organization.
What does that mean? By definition, a pandemic is a “disease that has become widespread around the world, with an impact on society.”
Examples include the epidemic of flu in 1918, which killed an estimated 50 million people worldwide, and the H1N1 flu in 2009, which killed around 12,000.
Harvard epidemiology Professor Marc Lipsitch said earlier this week that there were 1,135 confirmed cases in the U.S. — a statistically insignificant number in a nation with 300 million-plus people. But he speculated that there are “thousands of people” who have been infected but not yet tested.
Speculation won’t feed the bulldog.
That’s why it’s impossible to say what this medical insurrection means in the macro sense, except that it’s already having devastating effects on millions of individuals in a personal and economic sense.
That’s understandable. It seems clear that the virus has the capacity to infect a relatively high share of the U.S. population at a rapid rate, spreading misery and overwhelming the medical system.
That potential explains why federal and state officials are acting out of an abundance of caution. Given the stakes involved, it’s better to over-react than underreact.
Prudence, however, exacts high costs that may or may not be justified.
The problem, of course, is that medical experts won’t be able to determine what they should do (or should have done) until they have the opportunity months from now to review all the relevant facts.
So for now and the immediate future, it’s one day at a time for all of us.
May our state and local officials act with dispatch and wisdom as they seek to control the coronavirus.
And may the rest of us follow some common-sense prevention measures — avoid close contact with people who are sick; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, or having been in a public place; avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.; and avoid crowds, especially in poorly ventilated spaces.
There’s more, but people should get the idea — let’s be careful out there.