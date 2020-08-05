If the last month or so has been a green light for relatively normal summertime behavior, there are plenty of yellow lights ahead in our COVID-19 world.
The relatively unrestrained COVID-19 summer of 2020 is winding down, and with it comes the first warning signs of a long fall and winter of virus-related restrictions.
Driven by an uptick in coronavirus cases in the Chicago area, local officials are urging restaurants and bars to discontinue indoor service and are asking fitness centers to reduce the number of people in classes.
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker launched a $5 million multimedia mask-
wearing campaign with the tagline “It only works if you wear it,” and said his administration is re-examining a rule that would give the state authority to enforce the existing mask mandate.
And the University of Illinois, about two weeks before 40,000 or so students are scheduled to return to Champaign-Urbana, said it will begin a strict protocol requiring faculty, staff and students to be tested twice weekly for COVID-19 if they participate in any on-campus activities.
These announcements herald what is a likely pulling back from the moderate “reopening” that occurred around Memorial Day, when everything from public swimming pools and indoor dining got a green light. But the recent trendlines have been worrisome, particularly in some parts of downstate Illinois.
The number of daily cases reported in the state continues to mount (1,576 on Aug. 3, far more than the 886 on July 3), and positivity rates in some downstate counties are well beyond the 5 percent or less sought by the World Health Organization. Iroquois County recently had a 5.8 percent rate and Edgar County’s was 7.5 percent.
“We have to take responsibility. We have to take collective and individual action to protect the people we love,” Pritzker said in urging Illinoisans to wear a face covering to prevent the spread of the virus. “We need all our residents to take this seriously.”
Wearing masks, washing hands frequently and keeping a safe distance from others will become more important in the coming weeks as people move indoors in larger numbers, including limited reopening of schools, colleges and universities.
Wearing a face covering is a mild restriction, akin to wearing a seatbelt or a life preserver, Pritzker said. Left unsaid is that if the virus’s spread returns to the levels seen in May (2,994 cases in Illinois on May 3), more severe restrictions will be restored.
As one Cook County health department leader said, “Right now, we’re sort of in the carrot stage, not the stick.”