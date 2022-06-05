Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week signed
low-profile but important legislation that has the potential
to improve the care provided
to nursing home residents.
The word “potential” is key because what the legislature decrees in the measures it adopts does not always come to pass. Ideas surely matter, but implementation is crucial to success.
The legislation, known as H.B. 0246, aims to improve care for nursing home residents by holding facility owners accountable by tying funding increases into improved care for its residents, according to news reports.
That means nursing homes will be called upon, among other things, to increase funds for staffing, increase pay for employees based on their experience and improve the quality of care.
“Today we take a giant leap forward in delivering the care, dignity and respect that our valued seniors deserve,” Pritzker said.
That’s not necessarily the case. The legislation is dependent on federal funding, which is not yet a certainty.
But while the governor was bragging about the legislation aimed at improving nursing home care, he was still dodging questions about the botched handling of a 2020 coronavirus outbreak at the LaSalle Veterans Home.
It’s been well documented that the state failed utterly in responding to the medical threat, contributing to the deaths of 36 residents and illnesses of dozens of others.
Public officials are never eager to talk about their failures, and that’s especially true in an election year.
Pritzker is seeking re-election in November, and that’s undoubtedly a factor in his decision to deflect responsibility for his administration’s failure to respond quickly and efficiently to reports of a coronavirus outbreak at LaSalle.
There have been two investigations that generated scathing reports about how poorly the medical outbreak was handled.
One, an inspector general’s report prepared by the administration, identified mistakes made by employees at the home and top officials at veterans affairs.
But the second report, one ordered by the legislature, revealed that problems went well beyond veterans affairs and into the public health department.
In other words, one report pulled its punches to limit the political damage while the other followed the evidence wherever it led.
Asked about those reports last week, Pritzker said the problem has been fixed while ignoring the cause of the problem.
“It requires not legislation but different staffing and leadership, and we have done that,” Pritzker said Tuesday. “We not only did our own report, but now there is also the auditor general report, and we pointed out transparently what the challenges were at that home.”
That’s rich. While he appears to be taking credit for both reports, Pritzker ignored his decision to put a political hack in charge of veterans affairs — former state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia — instead of someone with the skills necessary for the job.
He replaced her with someone qualified, but only after death and disaster had struck at LaSalle.
The governor also ignored the scapegoating of one veterans affairs administrator who repeatedly notified public health officials of coronavirus problems at LaSalle and unsuccessfully sought help.
Pritzker, essentially, contends the whole problem was centered at LaSalle and veterans affairs.
“There were challenges at that home, and there were some protocols that hadn’t been followed, it appears, and the leadership needed to change, and we did that,” Pritzker said.
But that’s not what the inspector general’s report concluded. The response by managers at the home was poor. But it’s equally clear that those responsible sought help and were ignored until the situation was out of hand.
Republicans, naturally, are making an issue out of the mishandling of the LaSalle COVID-19 outbreak, just as Pritzker exploited the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a veterans home in Quincy during his predecessor’s administration.
The lesson here is that bad things happen, particularly when public health is in play. That’s why qualifications matter when it comes to filling important positions in departments that oversee vulnerable institutions like veterans homes.
Pritzker ignored that reality when he appointed Chapa LaVia. It appears he understands it now, even if he is reluctant to admit it.