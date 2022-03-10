For 77 of the last 114 years, Illinois’ high school basketball champions were crowned on the University of Illinois campus.
After a quarter century in Peoria, the tournament is back in town.
Back in March 1919 the University of Illinois hosted its first state high school basketball tournament at what was then called the Gym Annex (now known as Kenney Gym) with 14 teams from around the state. None of the teams were from Chicago, none represented a parochial school, one school was disqualified days before the event for using an ineligible player in an earlier game and there was just one champion for the entire state.
Now, after a 26-year absence (one of the years because of COVID-19), the Illinois High School Association boys’ basketball tournament is back at the University of Illinois. It won’t be at the 4,000-seat Gym Annex but at the recently remodeled and updated 15,544-seat State Farm Center. Four of the 16 tournament teams are from Chicago, five are parochial schools and there will be four champions crowned from four classifications. (It was 50 years ago that the one-classification era ended and two teams — Lawrenceville among the “small” schools and Thornridge from the “big” schools — won the 1972 tournament). Tickets this year are $50 apiece; not the $1.10 it cost to see the entire tournament in 1918.
Illinois high school basketball is an entirely different sport than it was when played at the first state tournament in 1908 at Oak Park High School. But one sustaining feature we’re glad to have back in Illinois is the Sweet Sixteen under the magnificent dome on the south side of the University of Illinois campus.
It’s a place where huge crowds for 33 years saw future college and professional basketball stars like Cazzie Russell, Quinn Buckner, Isiah Thomas, Jim Brewer, Bruce Douglas, LaPhonso Ellis, Michael Finley, Lowell Hamilton, Cuonzo Martin and Jack Sikma first play on a big stage. More stars will be made this weekend.
It’s our hope that the thousands of basketball fans and visitors to Champaign-Urbana and the UI campus have a memorable and positive time while at the tournament. Likewise, we want Champaign-Urbana to warmly open its arms to our home state visitors for the return of a 77-year tradition rich with so many names, legends and memories.